Motive, Alibi, and Deductive Questioning: A Surrealist Whodunit

The six-part limited series, inspired by true events, brings together the leading lights of the surrealist movement in a 1936 Sussex stately pile.

The six-part limited series , inspired by true events, brings together the leading lights of the surrealist movement in a 1936 Sussex stately pile. The show, which features a star-studded cast including Inaki Mur as Salvador Dali and Regina Bikkinina as his wife Gala, follows the story of a wealthy heir who wakes up one morning with no memory of the previous night.

He finds himself in bed with a wealthy heiress, Sheila Legge, who is also shrouded in white cloth, a duplication of one of Magritte's most famous works. As the Scotland Yard detectives clear him as a suspect, he starts digging into the mystery, following a trail of clues that includes book inscriptions, bank accounts, and mysterious lockets. The show is a clever character study, an affectionate homage to the classic murder mystery, and a surreptitious satire.

However, it struggles to master any specific tone, and the dialogue doesn't delve too deeply into the surrealist process. Despite this, the show is a visually stunning and engaging watch, with a talented cast and a fascinating premise. The series is part of a growing genre that uses historical figures as a starting point, allowing for biographic references, sly judgment, bemused commentary, and wild flourishes.

However, it's unclear how much malfeasance can be attributed to a historical figure, and the show never fully resolves this question. The show's title, which references the surrealist movement, is also a clever play on words, adding to the show's sense of mystery and intrigue. The series is a must-watch for fans of art, history, and mystery, but it may not fully satisfy those looking for a more traditional whodunit





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