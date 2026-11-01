Mount Eliza Properties Defy Market Slump with Record-Breaking Sales

Five houses from a popular renovation show sold out in Melbourne's Mount Eliza, defying a weak property market. The winning couple secured $4.72 million, while second-place sellers earned $4.355 million. The event highlighted strong demand despite broader economic challenges.

In a striking defiance of Melbourne's notoriously sluggish property market, five renovated houses on a popular reality television renovation series sold out completely on a single day, achieving sale prices that significantly exceeded their initial reserve estimates.

Sev and Courtney Win Major Prize

The victorious couple, identified as Sev and Courtney, secured their property for $4.72 million, a sum that not only provided them with a substantial financial windfall but also included a $100,000 winner's cheque. This achievement was part of a larger prize package known as Scotty's Prize Pool, which collectively valued cash, vehicles, luxury items, and home upgrades at approximately $500,000.

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The success of these properties stood in sharp contrast to the broader market trends, where many other homes in the same suburb of Mount Eliza failed to meet their reserves or were withdrawn from sale. While other districts saw high rates of unsold stock, this specific auction event demonstrated that well-executed renovations and strong marketing can still command premium prices even during economic downturns.

The buyers, a couple named Kevin and Rochelle, had originally intended to purchase a weekend home in Phillip Island. However, influenced by their fondness for the television show and the specific qualities of the Mount Eliza property, they decided to explore options locally. They were particularly drawn to the layout, the experienced background of the renovating couple, and the overall presentation of the home, which they described as perfect for their needs.

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Rick and Tayla Peroomal Secure Sale

The second-place finishers, a father-daughter duo named Rick and Tayla Peroomal, saw their property sell for $4.355 million in a remarkably rapid auction. The bidding surged from $3.5 million to over $4 million within mere seconds, thanks in part to the dynamic performance of twenty-two-year-old Ryan King, the youngest-ever auctioneer involved in the series.

Tayla expressed her delight at the outcome, noting that while they had initially hoped for a smaller bonus, the substantial increase in sale price resulted in a $905,000 profit. This financial gain has opened up new opportunities for the pair, who plan to utilize the funds to purchase their own home and embark on travel adventures.

Wilson Couple Endure Long Auction

In contrast, the third-place couple, Lisa and Rosco Wilson, experienced a much longer and more intense auction process. Their sale, which lasted over forty-five minutes, featured competitive bidding that included a trademark odd-number bid of $3,777,000.77 from a seasoned investor. The auctioneer, Damien Cooley, demonstrated remarkable persistence, ensuring that every possible dollar was extracted from the market before closing the sale.

The Wilsons, who had recently welcomed a second child, appreciated the thoroughness of the process and the significant profit of $550,000, which they intend to use to complete their own half-built house. The duration of the auction was seen as a testament to the strong demand and the auctioneer's commitment to achieving the best possible result for the vendors. The remaining properties also performed well, with fourth-place sellers Jolene and Adam Wagner securing a profit of $455,000.

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Their auction began with strong opening bids and quickly escalated, allowing them to achieve a sale price of $3.905 million. They expressed relief and gratitude for the outcome, as the profits provide them with the financial flexibility to remain close to their families and manage their own renovation projects without the immediate pressure of remote work. Rounding out the top five were Chantel Green and Wyatt Randall, who came in fifth place.

New Legislation Impacts Auction Results

Despite starting with the lowest opening bid of $3.3 million, their property attracted significant competition, driving the price up quickly. The couple expressed surprise at the high sell-through rate, noting that a one hundred percent clearance rate was unexpected in the current climate. This event also marked the first time the auctions were conducted under Victoria's new legislation, which mandates that vendor reserve prices be published seven days prior to the sale.

This regulatory change was designed to increase transparency and protect buyers, yet the results suggest that the market remains robust for high-quality, well-presented properties. The success of this particular auction day serves as a notable exception to the general trend of market weakness, highlighting the enduring appeal of premium real estate and the impact of competitive bidding environments.