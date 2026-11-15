Mount Fairy Residents Fear Bushfire Risks From Mint Renewables Magpie Hill Solar Farm

Residents of Mount Fairy in NSW express deep concerns regarding safety risks from the proposed Magpie Hill Solar Farm, citing inadequate emergency response capabilities for potential battery fires.

Residents of the Mount Fairy community in the NSW Southern Tablelands are raising urgent safety objections to the proposed Magpie Hill Solar Farm and battery energy storage facility developed by Mint Renewables. The locals fear that the infrastructure could exacerbate the dangers of bushfires, particularly given the area's traumatic history with the 2017 Currandooley bushfire that destroyed homes and livestock.

Project Details and Safety Claims

The Magpie Hill Solar Farm is currently undergoing an Environmental Impact Statement to evaluate its status as a State Significant Development in the Mount Fairy area. Mint Renewables has proposed a project with a solar capacity of up to 375 megawatts, supported by a battery energy storage system of up to 3000 megawatt hours. The developer asserts that the design incorporates an asset protection zone, dedicated firefighting water supplies, and access tracks for emergency vehicles.

Also read East Java Plastic Waste Burning Linked to Respiratory Diseases

Mint Renewables has also outlined a decentralised battery layout intended to limit the number of units clustered together. This strategy is designed to reduce the potential for fire to spread between units. However, these assurances have done little to ease the concerns of residents who are still dealing with the emotional toll of watching their livelihoods destroyed in previous blazes.

Community Concerns and Thermal Runaway Risks

Locals are questioning whether sufficient safety measures will be in place to protect them should the solar farm receive approval and a subsequent blaze occurs. A resident speaking to 7NEWS.com.au highlighted serious questions about community protection if a bushfire and a battery fire were to occur simultaneously. Battery fires involve a process known as thermal runaway, whereby a cell overheats and triggers a chain reaction in neighbouring cells.

Advertisement

These fires can also release hazardous gases, including hydrogen fluoride, which pose serious risks to firefighters and people living nearby. The NSW Rural Fire Service has specific operational procedures for incidents involving solar farms and large-scale battery installations. These guidelines address electrical hazards, thermal runaway, and toxic gases.

Emergency Response and Equipment Gaps

Firefighters may need specialised breathing apparatus to safely operate in areas affected by hazardous gases from battery incidents. However, a local resident noted that the nearest facility with the relevant specialist equipment is approximately 30 minutes away from Mount Fairy. This distance raises significant questions about how quickly that support could reach the area during an emergency.

The resident fears that the lack of immediate access to this equipment could leave local Rural Fire Service volunteers unable to safely assist if a battery fire broke out. This potential gap in resources highlights the level of emergency support available to the community. 7NEWS.com.au contacted the NSW Rural Fire Service seeking clarification on whether local brigades have access to specialist breathing apparatus but did not receive a response on that particular issue.

Official Responses and Future Procedures

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson stated that firefighters assess the risks at every incident and adapt their response accordingly. They explained that when arriving at any incident, firefighters conduct a dynamic risk assessment and develop an appropriate strategy. This process considers all factors both natural and manmade before resources are deployed in the most effective manner to combat the fire.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added that smoke from battery storage infrastructure would be considered as part of this risk assessment, similar to structural, industrial, and waste management facility fires. Exclusion zones and community messaging may be established where necessary. These measures depend on the direction and volume of smoke to help protect nearby residents from prolonged exposure to harmful particles.