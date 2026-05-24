Mountain Bongo Repatriation to Kenya Wildlife Sanctuary

The Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy's breeding and rewilding program includes repatriating mountain bongos from western zoos to their native east African country. The four male bongos will increase the gene pool within the conservancy facility.

The new arrivals at Kenya's mountain bongo sanctuary will increase the gene pool as part of the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy 's breeding and rewilding program .

Kibet and Christine Gichohi, animal keepers at the conservancy, are overseeing their repatriation from western zoos to their native east African country. The four males have distinct personalities and had to be handled with care during the transfer to the airport. The operation was facilitated by experts from Chester Zoo in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service and the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums. They are ecstatic about the successful transfer





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Mountain Bongo Repatriation Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Breeding And Rewilding Program Wildlife Rescue Czechia Jomo Kenyatta International Airport African Conservation Chester Zoo European Association Of Zoos And Aquariums

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