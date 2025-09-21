Mourners Gather in Phoenix to Honor Slain Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Thousands converge in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk's memorial service, a gathering that reflects grief, political division, and a renewed sense of resolve among conservatives. The event, headlined by Donald Trump, draws attendees from across the nation and sparks reflection on the impact of Kirk's death and the state of political discourse.

Matthew Monfore and Steve Morse embarked on a 19-hour journey from Jefferson City, Missouri, traversing the heartland of America to Phoenix, Arizona. Their purpose: to bid farewell to Charlie Kirk . The two friends drove directly to the headquarters of Turning Point USA, Kirk’s campaign organization. There, thousands had gathered, leaving flowers, photographs, flags, and Bibles in tribute to the slain activist.

\Monfore, who volunteered for Turning Point on college campuses in California, expressed the profound impact of Kirk’s absence. He described the shock, sadness, and disbelief felt by many. He emphasized the permanence of Kirk's loss, unlike fleeting screen appearances. The memorial has become a physical manifestation of shared grief, a tangible space for people to connect and find solace. Monfore and Morse, sporting T-shirts emblazoned with Kirk’s image, became a focal point of the gathering. They patiently engaged with those who stopped to express their condolences or inquire about the shirts, despite the sweltering 37-degree heat. The upcoming memorial at State Farm Stadium, a venue capable of holding over 70,000 people, promised to be a significant event. Organizers had booked an overflow arena, anticipating an attendance exceeding 100,000.\The memorial service will feature prominent figures from the political landscape, including Donald Trump, Kirk’s wife Erika, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others. Security measures have been significantly heightened. This follows the arrest of an armed individual at the stadium, who claimed affiliation with law enforcement. Turning Point later clarified that the individual was present to conduct advance security for a guest. The death of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old Trump ally, political organizer, and speaker, has sent shockwaves across the United States. He was a polarizing figure, known for his conservative views, opposition to abortion, and fiery debates. Some critics have pointed to potentially offensive remarks made earlier in his career. The event has been compared to events from the 1960s like the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, bringing forth feelings of fear, anger, and grief.\Joel Jammal, the head of Turning Point Australia, flew in from Sydney to attend the memorial. Jammal noted the varied reactions to the tragedy. He expressed hope that it would encourage a toning down of political rhetoric. He observed the memorial outside Turning Point HQ grow daily, with well-wishers leaving flowers, notes, and other mementos. Notes expressed a wide range of sentiments, including gratitude for Kirk's courage and a sense of renewed resolve to fight. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah stated many conservatives see Kirk's murder as being caused by left-wing politics and are calling for a response. Trump has blamed the radical left. Monfore said that there would be repercussions through law. Nearby the memorial people were selling merchandise including Trump 2028 hats. Michael Degeraty gave away copies of his book. As the sun set on Saturday, well-wishers held candles and recited prayers. Many planned to spend the night nearby, including Monfore and Morse, to get a good spot for the memorial. Jennifer Seibert, 64, attended with her 20-year-old granddaughter Hannah Brune





