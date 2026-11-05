MOVA S70 Ultra Roller Review and Black Friday Deal Details

An in-depth analysis of the MOVA S70 Ultra Roller robot vacuum features, performance metrics, and the specific $1,400 Black Friday discount offer ending December 2.

The 7NEWS Editorial team has reviewed the MOVA S70 Ultra Roller, highlighting its reputation for being easy to set up and use while delivering solid, clean performance across various home environments. This assessment comes after the publication verified the robot's capabilities, noting that having a reliable and powerful device capable of handling the chaos a family generates is truly a life saver for modern households.

Setup Process and App Identification

The user experience begins with downloading the MOVA Home app and powering on the robot, a process that the reviewer found to be impressively quick. The application immediately identifies different rooms within the home, labeling areas such as the kitchen, dining room, hallways, and lounge room accurately. This is a welcome change from the generic Room 1, Room 2, Room 3 labeling that many competing robot vacuums default to during initial setup.

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Docking Station Design and Tank Capacity

The docking station for the S70 Ultra Roller features a very stylish design, with the reviewer testing the white version which complemented their kitchen cabinets well, though a sleek black version is also available. Inside the box, buyers receive two dust bags and a bottle of cleaning solution to get started. The docking station also houses a clean water tank with a five-litre capacity, which is sufficient to last for extended cleaning sessions without frequent refills.

MaxiReach Mop and Clean Chop System

A key feature of this device is the MaxiReach mop, which extends out 4.4cm from the body of the robot. This extension allows the unit to reach into corners and get right up to the edges of furniture and cabinets, ensuring comprehensive edge cleaning. Additionally, the vacuum brush on the S70 Ultra Roller incorporates MOVA's Clean Chop system, a clever mechanism designed to manage hair and debris effectively.

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Suction Power and Obstacle Avoidance Technology

The S70 Ultra Roller boasts 32,000pa of suction force, a powerful metric that enables it to pull out deep dirt embedded inside rugs with no trouble. The device also features advanced obstacle avoidance technology powered by a vision system capable of recognizing over 280 different objects. This high level of recognition helps the robot navigate around household clutter and furniture without causing damage to itself or the home environment.

Pricing and Black Friday Discount Offer

The ability to leave an entire home feeling clean and hygienic regardless of floor type is a staple of any good robot vacuum, and the S70 Ultra Roller delivers on this promise. It is currently available for $1,400 off until December 2nd as part of the Black Friday sales event. This limited-time offer makes the device a strong option for families with multiple floor types or those with messy kids or pets who need a reliable cleaning solution.