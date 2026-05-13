Mr. Snuffleupagus, the Muppet Who Became a Real Fish

The story behind Mr. Snuffleupagus, the elusive and mythical muppet from Sesame Street, who captured the imagination of a fish scientist and led to a groundbreaking discovery of a new fish species.

Call it fate, luck, or instinct, but as David Harasti, a fish scientist, dived past a coral wall off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2002, he encountered a tuft of red algae floating within a shadowy overhang.

Attracted by its movement, Harasti captured a photo of this oddity that sparked a quarter-century-long quest. That search culminated in the most extraordinary discovery of his career - the discovery of a new-to-science, ultra-rare, and bizarre little beast named for the most mythic resident on Sesame Street, Mr. Snuffleupagus





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Sesame Street Mr. Snuffleupagus Fish Conservation Research

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