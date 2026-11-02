The Greatest limited series review praises thoughtful portrayal of Muhammad Ali from 1960 to 1964

A review of The Greatest, an eight-part limited series about Muhammad Ali, praises its thoughtful portrayal of his early life from 1960 to 1964, with Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay Jr.

The Greatest, an eight-part limited series about Muhammad Ali, has drawn praise for its thoughtful approach to the boxing icon's early life. The show spans the years 1960 to 1964.

It begins with 18-year-old Cassius Clay Jr returning from the Rome Olympics with a gold medal. It ends with him winning the heavyweight belt in Miami. Jaalen Best plays the young Cassius Clay Jr, Ali's birth name. Muhammad Ali died in 2016 at the age of 74 and remains an industry.

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The American boxer was a 20th century icon and the finest heavyweight boxer in history. He was also a colossus of popular culture and a figure of contradictory wonder. Ali did what virtually no one, apart from the buoyantly boastful Ali himself, imagined possible. He became heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 22.

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Thoughtful Look at Ali's Early Life

Soon after, he publicly converted to the separatist Nation of Islam. Earlier screen work includes a film with Will Smith in the title role. Even with a time frame that has obvious markers, the show's defining quality is how thoughtful it is. The Greatest is not afraid to dig into the circumstances and people that shaped Cassius.

Some parts of his life are partitioned, and this is a chaste young man. As played by Best, the protagonist sits at the centre of a complex, interlocking web. That web includes family tension, the discriminatory realities of a racially segregated America and spiritual tumult. Winning comes easily in the boxing ring, but not so much outside it.

The storytelling has time for small, telling details. These include the glances of strangers, favourite foods and nicknames. Cassius is a mamma's boy, dedicated to his loving mother Odessa, played by Dana Gourrier. She calls him G, he calls her Bird, and both navigate a demanding patriarch, Cassius Cash Clay, played by Omari Hardwicke.

Cash is an obvious figure for Cassius to rebel against. The first episode takes care to show the systemic flaws that warped an aspiring artist into a simmering, often bitter, sign painter. Dana Gourrier, Jaalen Best, Kai Parham and Omari Hardwick appear in The Greatest. Even with Cassius as the compelling focus, underpinned by a fine performance by Best as a young man who takes strength from his certainty, The Greatest has time for its many surrounding characters.

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Sonny Liston's Role in The Greatest

Cassius's boxing nemesis, the hulking Sonny Liston, played by Amin Joseph, is first seen winning an off-the-books fight in prison. Cassius beats him in Miami. This Liston remains a brutal puncher but is softly spoken and privately vulnerable. Much of an episode is dedicated to the painful compromises Liston had to make.

Liston hears the slurs of a white media that talks down to African-American subjects. He is, like the rappers of decades later, not worthy of his success. These expectations entangle Cassius as well. His rise through the ranks of contenders is paralleled by his conversion from Christian to Muslim.

The Greatest understands that it is about a heroic American, but part of that mantle is about defying American convention and the ever-present racial discrimination. As the show unfolds, training montages with coach Angelo Dundee, played by Giovanni Ribisi, are matched by conversations about faith and expectation with Nation of Islam lieutenant Malcolm X, played by Michael Ealy. Everyone wants a piece of Cassius, albeit for vastly different reasons.

Cassius is not blind to this, but believes that, as ever, he can transcend any limitations. The Greatest is thankfully capable of standing alongside those headlines and triumphs. This impressive limited series deserves a rare accolade: make a second season.