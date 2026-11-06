Sam Wood Appeals Second Bail Refusal on Domestic Violence Charges

Former reality TV star Sam Wood has filed an appeal after being denied bail twice on charges of strangulation and assault occasioning bodily harm against his wife Snezana during a Noosa holiday.

Former reality television star Sam Wood has filed an appeal after being denied bail twice on domestic violence charges. The 46-year-old is accused of strangling and assaulting his wife Snezana during a holiday in Noosa, Queensland, in early October.

Wood faces one count each of strangulation and assault occasioning bodily harm. He was arrested and denied bail by a Queensland magistrate shortly after the incident. Last Friday, he was again denied bail in the Supreme Court. On Monday his lawyers flagged an intention to appeal.

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On Tuesday they formally filed paperwork with the Court of Appeal. Wood remains behind bars after appealing the second bail refusal. The charges have not been tested in court. Details of Wood's support networks emerged in partly redacted documents filed for his failed Supreme Court bail bid.

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Sam Woods Father Submits Support Affidavit

His legal team sought redactions over parts of the documents filed last week in support of his bail application. His father Andrew Wood submitted an affidavit describing a very close relationship. Andrew Wood said the two speak at least fortnightly, often more depending on their lives. He said he has a strong relationship with all his children, especially given their mother Wendy died in 1996.

He supported his son moving to a three-bedroom property in Tasmania where no one else lives. The house has internet and mobile coverage so Sam can work from home and stay in touch with his legal team. If granted bail elsewhere in Australia, Andrew Wood is prepared to move and live with his son for up to six months to help him get back on his feet.

He noted that in about 2000, Sam moved to Victoria to study, and since then the family has stayed for occasions like Christmas, birthdays and holidays. He also attended Sam's business functions and family gatherings in Melbourne. A separate affidavit came from a multimillionaire friend whose name is legally restricted. This person confirmed they own the Tasmanian house outright and no one lives there.

Multimillionaire Friend Offers One Million Surety

They offered 1 million dollars in cash as surety, saying they understand they may be ordered to pay if Sam does not attend court. The friend has known Wood since he was a teen and said they were willing to act as surety because they know he will abide by bail conditions and attend court.

They saw him frequently growing up in Hobart due to a close relationship with his mother Wendy and father Andrew, with regular gatherings including birthdays and Christmas. They stated they followed his achievements and career with great interest. Before Sam was arrested, the friend saw him around four to five times over seven years. After the birth of Sam's three children, opportunities to see him were more limited.

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They try to have extended family gatherings at Christmas, speak fairly often, and the friend would visit Sam in Melbourne from time to time. The friend said they will be there for Sam whenever he requests support and do not doubt there will be plenty of catch-ups, and he is most welcome to their home. Justice Patrick McCafferty denied bail last Friday. He said that before the alleged incident, Wood had consumed several drinks at dinner.

Justice Details Violent Argument With Witness

An argument broke out at the apartment over his wife wanting to pack. Wood allegedly became angry. McCafferty said the argument commenced not with Snezana but with the other person, daughter Eve Markoski Wood, who was a witness to the events. The witness reported Wood saying she and the witness can both die and that he would send her back to her family.

The couple went back into the bedroom, where Eve reported hearing her mother's voice become muffled and gasping. Snezana ended up on the floor, and the applicant was still holding her throat, allegedly choking her. Snezana told police her head was banged against the floor and skirting boards. After this, Eve saw Snezana sitting against the hallway, slumped forward, holding her neck.

Wood remains behind bars after appealing the second bail refusal. The charges against him have not been tested in court.