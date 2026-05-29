Multinational Team Races to Rescue Trapped Villagers from Flooded Cave in Laos

A multinational rescue team is working to free villagers trapped for over a week in a flooded cave in central Laos. The mission involves teaching the trapped men to dive through narrow, murky passages with unstable conditions.

A multinational team of rescuers is preparing to assist the remaining villagers trapped inside a flooded cave in central Laos on Saturday, more than a week after they went missing.

The incident occurred in Xaisomboun province, a region known for its rugged terrain and mining activities, north of the capital Vientiane. Five men were found huddled on a rock in an underground chamber, while four others remain inside awaiting assessment before evacuation. These individuals had ventured into the cave over a week ago, drawn by the promise of gold deposits.

Additionally, two other individuals entered the cave earlier, unconnected to the group, and are still missing. Search operations for them are set to resume on Saturday. Police officers and emergency workers are stationed alongside ambulances, ready to transport the survivors and any injured individuals who are brought out. Rescue divers are teaching the trapped men how to dive out of the cave due to the narrow spaces and persistently high water levels.

Even after efforts to pump water out, the water has not receded sufficiently. Malaysian diver Lee Kian Lie stated that the main concerns are bad visibility and high water levels. Villagers will hold onto the leg of a diver in front of them to be dragged through the cave system. This technique is necessary because the tunnels are extremely tight and winding.

Australian diver Josh Richards, who previously volunteered for the Mars One space mission, described the operation as tricky. He commented on the unstable nature of the cave, which is predominantly clay with poorly supported ceilings. The cave is partially flooded, and although authorities are pumping water, a significant sump remains that divers must navigate.

Richards noted that the cave is significantly smaller than the one used in the Thai soccer team rescue in 2018, not only in length but also in physical size. The narrow diameter is why divers from across Southeast Asia have been incorporated. The lack of visibility is compared to diving in coffee, adding to the difficulty. Rescuers are working under extreme time pressure as conditions could worsen.

The operation involves coordination between Lao authorities and international experts. Families of the trapped men have been waiting anxiously near the site. The rescue mission is reminiscent of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand, but this cave presents unique challenges due to its instability and narrow passages. As the rescue operation progresses, officials remain cautious, emphasizing the need for safety for both the rescuers and the trapped individuals.

The team is optimistic but prepared for any contingencies. The five men had entered the cave on a search for gold, a common activity in the region where small-scale mining occurs.

However, a torrential downpour caused flash flooding inside the cave system, sealing the entrance and trapping them. They survived by staying on a rock ledge inside the chamber. When discovered, they were in relatively good condition but weak. The other four are believed to be in different parts of the cave, and rescue teams are assessing how to evacuate them.

The two missing individuals who entered earlier may be deeper inside; their fate is unknown. The rescue team includes divers from Malaysia, Australia, and other Southeast Asian countries, working alongside Lao emergency services. They have set up a command post at the cave entrance with pumps, diving equipment, and medical supplies. The operation is expected to take several days.

Lee Kian Lie highlighted the psychological aspect: keeping the trapped men calm while teaching them to dive in such conditions is crucial. The men have been provided with food, water, and medical care via tubes and packages sent through the narrow passages. Communication is maintained through guides and translators. Richards, who is accustomed to extreme environments, admitted he is scared but committed.

He emphasized that the margin for error is small. The rescue plan involves guiding each villager individually through the sump, a process that takes time due to the limited space. Each rescue dive may take hours. The success depends on continued pumping and favorable weather.

Heavy rains could complicate efforts. Despite the challenges, the team is determined to bring everyone out safely





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