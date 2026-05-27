Multiple Incidents and Arrests Across Australia

A new police search for evidence into the disappearance of Gus Lamont, a daylight kidnapping at Warwick Farm, a car yard fire in Queensland, and other incidents have been reported across Australia.

A new police search for evidence into the disappearance of Gus Lamont will focus on dried-out creeks and waterways that were previously flooded. Hero bystanders have stopped an alleged daylight kidnapping at Warwick Farm after an innocent woman was snatched from the street while tending to a flat tyre.

Parts of a Queensland suburb were in lockdown after fire tore through a car yard and destroyed at least 20 vehicles. A second teenager has been charged and four more are assisting police after rocks were pelted at a patrol car. The father of a so-called ISIS bride says he is thankful to Australia after a second group of women and children linked to the terrorist group arrived in Melbourne and Sydney.

Two men arrested amid Dezi Freeman probe released without charge Two men who were arrested as police investigate how fugitive Dezi Freeman remained on the run for seven months have been released without charge. Family home targeted in shooting in Sydney's south-west. Interest rate hike unlikely next month following cooling inflation.

Farmer hangs up on $12M prize call because the cattle needed feeding Leonie refused to listen when she received a phone call to tell her she had won a $12M property portfolio because she was too busy on the tractor and needed to feed the cows on her farm





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Gus Lamont Kidnapping Warwick Farm Car Yard Fire Queensland Dezi Freeman ISIS Bride Interest Rate Hike Inflation Farmer Prize Call

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