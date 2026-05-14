Multiple people injured in bus crash on Bruce Hwy in north Queensland

A bus rolled on the Bruce Hwy in north Queensland, causing multiple injuries to passengers. The crash occurred near Rangemore Rd at Gumlu, south of Townsville, just before 4pm on Thursday. Emergency services attended the scene, and two patients are being treated for significant head injuries and multi-system trauma.

Multiple people have been injured after a bus rolled on the Bruce Hwy in north Queensland. Emergency services were called to the highway near Rangemore Rd at Gumlu , south of Townsville , just before 4pm on Thursday following reports a bus had rolled.

Queensland Police said 29 passengers were assessed by paramedics following the crash, including 17 people who were injured. Two patients are being treated for significant head injuries and multi-system trauma. The Bruce Hwy has been closed in both directions as emergency crews respond at the scene. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.

Eleven ambulances, two rescue helicopters and a Royal Flying Doctor Service plane attended the crash site. Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed three patients in a stable condition have already been transported from the scene. 7NEWS understands at least seven people are being taken to Ayr Hospital and four are on the way to Bowen Hospital. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area or expect long delays.

The crash comes just a week after a driver was found not guilty over a Greyhound bus crash in the same area on the Bruce Highway that killed three passengers in 2024. - with AA





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Bus Crash Bruce Hwy North Queensland Townsville Rangemore Rd Gumlu Emergency Services Passengers Injured Patients Treated Ambulances Helicopters Royal Flying Doctor Service Ayr Hospital Bowen Hospital Motorists Advised Greyhound Bus Crash 2024

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