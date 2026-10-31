Multiple Sclerosis Misdiagnosis: Women Face Years of Uncertainty

A personal account of multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis highlights how women are often dismissed as psychiatric cases, as Christina Applegate's undiagnosis raises awareness.

A woman whose multiple sclerosis was misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder for years has described how doctors dismissed her symptoms as common among women like you, as actor Christina Applegate's recent health update draws attention to the challenges of diagnosing the neurological disease. The account, published earlier this year, details a 20-year journey from a psychiatric misdiagnosis to a confirmed multiple sclerosis diagnosis, raising questions about how the medical system handles women presenting with neurological symptoms.

Christina Applegate Raises MS Awareness

In the five years since her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, Emmy award-winning actor Christina Applegate has become a prominent spokesperson for people living with the neurological disease. Her book, published earlier this year, and the MS-themed podcast MeSsy, which she co-hosts with fellow actor Jamie Lynn Sigler, have significantly raised public awareness about multiple sclerosis and the broader topic of living with disability.

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Applegate's announcement that her neurologist now believes she does not have the disease after all came as a shock to many people living with multiple sclerosis. Observers understand why Applegate says she does not regard her health update as good news. The undiagnosis is not a cure, as she is just as sick as she ever was, but she is back to square one when it comes to explanations.

Medical experts interviewed about Applegate's case reassure patients that most people being treated for multiple sclerosis can be confident in their diagnoses. They advise those with concerns to consult their neurologists for reassessment.

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Misdiagnosis and Underdiagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Research has found that about 15 percent of the MS cases studied were misdiagnosed, with women twice as likely as men to be diagnosed as having the disease when they did not. Underdiagnosis is also commonplace, with many patients waiting months or years for their disease to be correctly identified and treated.

The author's own diagnosis with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis 20 years ago came after a long period of being misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder. She had initially been referred to a psychiatrist while recovering from trauma. Heart-stopping panic attacks gradually subsided thanks to cognitive behavioural therapy rather than the cocktail of antidepressants and antipsychotics prescribed for bipolar disorder, but her physical health continued to decline.

Her psychiatrist responded by increasing the dosage of her medication and dismissed her concerns by telling her that intelligent women like her are often unwilling to accept that they have a psychiatric disorder. The phrase came to sound like an insult as she heard it recited more and more often. Eventually her health reached crisis point with a flare-up that left her unable to stand without a walking stick, and even then the first neurologist she consulted dismissed her symptoms as psychiatric, describing them as very common in women like her.

The Path to an Accurate MS Diagnosis

By the time she saw a second neurologist and had an MRI scan, she had attributed her symptoms to a madness caused by the political upheaval and bloodshed of the early 2000s. When she tried to explain this to the neurologist, he paused for a long moment before saying that the scan was abnormal.

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It is entirely possible, and not particularly unusual, to have both bipolar disorder and multiple sclerosis. Her psychiatrist told her in their final phone call that intelligent women like her often seize upon the diagnosis of a physical disease to deny that they are also suffering from a psychiatric condition. However, her health immediately improved once she was taken off the bipolar medication and began treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The years since the diagnosis have not been easy. As a disease of the brain and central nervous system, multiple sclerosis has an endless array of weapons at its disposal, and treatments have ranged from daily self-injections to monthly infusions to a demanding immune system reboot. But nothing the disease has thrown at her has been as difficult as the fear and uncertainty of the gruelling pre-diagnosis period.

Diagnostic Boundaries and Patient Dignity

The boundary between the diagnosed and undiagnosed has become the border between worthy and unworthy, deserving and undeserving, entitlement to disability support payments and destitution. Applegate's experience illustrates how uncertain and contested this boundary is.

The legions of people like Applegate who are sick but undiagnosed deserve better than to be stigmatised as grifters and malingerers. Patients should not be dismissed as time-wasters because the diagnostic process is complex and lengthy. Symptoms ought to have been taken seriously regardless of whether their underlying cause was multiple sclerosis or bipolar disorder. And once diagnosed, patients should not have to fear that a doctor's second thoughts will make them second-class patients.