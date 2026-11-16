Travel insurance resumption of travel benefit often excludes the policyholder

A traveller's mother broke her shoulder in Paris and discovered her policy did not cover resuming the trip. Experts say resumption of travel clauses usually apply to relatives at home and vary widely between insurers.

A traveller's mother broke her shoulder while crossing the road in Paris on the fifth day of a three-month retirement trip around Europe. She had spent a year planning what was meant to be the trip of a lifetime.

From her hospital bed, she read her travel insurance policy's fine print and discovered she was not eligible to claim. She had assumed the policy would let her return home and resume her holiday once she recovered. Resumption of travel is a benefit typically buried in the cancellation section of a travel insurer's policy. At first glance, it permits travellers to return home early and then resume travel at a later date.

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Resumption Benefit Usually Excludes Policyholders

But claiming the benefit is not as simple as many travellers think. Getting injured overseas can derail a holiday, yet claiming a resumption of travel benefit to pick up where you left off is not always straightforward. The biggest catch is that most clauses do not apply to the policyholder. They apply to a close relative or business partner back home.

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Travis Wendt at Sage Insurance says this most often means elderly relatives. The benefit provides travellers with peace of mind that they can return home if their loved one is hospitalised or dies suddenly while the policyholder is on holiday. Wendt says the devil is always going to be in the detail. Insurers can be quite prescriptive about what events need to occur for this benefit to be triggered, he says.

There is no consistency across travel insurers. For instance, some require medical documentation that could be challenging to obtain due to privacy restrictions. Others require more than 50 per cent of your trip to be outstanding when you make a claim. Policy limits can also vary dramatically from $1500 to $10,000.

Varied Limits And Strict Coverage Windows

Depending on the time of year, a $1500 reimbursement to resume your trip would barely cover a return flight to Paris. Another detail to look out for is the window of coverage. There may be a deadline by which you must resume your travel. The benefit may only apply within a specified window of coverage.

Wendt says an exclusion that a lot of people do not consider is when the triggering event must occur. If the event happens before you depart, it will not be covered by the resumption clause, he says. This could put travellers in a compromised position. Cancelling an upcoming trip due to a relative's ill health may not be covered under standard cancellation clauses.

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World Nomads Outlier Covers Policyholder Recovery

World Nomads' insurance does include a resumption of travel clause that covers the policyholder's own medical repatriation. Combined with their medical treatment and repatriation benefits, their policy is an outlier. Travellers will be covered for their recovery and picking up where they left off. The only catch is that the condition for which you are treated then becomes a pre-existing condition under the policy.

There is no additional cover if symptoms emerge again or the injury is aggravated during the resumed trip. Because of the inconsistency across the industry, Wendt says the best advice for travellers is to find an insurer who spells out their terms in clear language. He says travellers should look for three key criteria. Check the limit, check what the triggers are, and check what documents are needed to substantiate your claim.