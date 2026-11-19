Melbourne have improved their offer to Cameron Munster by $100,000 per season, but the Kangaroos star will still meet with at least two Sydney clubs in the first week of December.

Melbourne have improved their offer to Cameron Munster by $100,000 per season, but it won't be enough to stop the Kangaroos star from meeting with prospective Sydney clubs next month.

The premiership-winning playmaker has subsequently had a chance to catch up with his management team to discuss his options which, according to sources not authorised to comment publicly, includes interest from two Sydney clubs. His representative form culminated in an emphatic win against New Zealand in last weekend's final. In a bid to get Munster to recommit, Melbourne upgraded their initial offer of $1.5 million over two years to $1.7 million over the same period.

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Munster Explores Open Market Value

However, that would still require the Maroons skipper to take a sizeable pay cut, given he is on $1.1 million for the upcoming 2027 season. Given Munster's next contract could be his last, the 32-year-old wants to explore his value on the open market. While the Storm endured a disappointing season in 2026, missing the finals, Munster's form has remained solid.

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The pivot has been a standout at representative level, earning the inaugural Fulton-Reilly Award and Kangaroos players' player during Australia's 2025 tour of England, before being part of their successful World Cup campaign. While the Storm are expecting him to take a pay cut at a time when the salary cap is poised to increase, several rival clubs are prepared to pay seven figures to nab his signature.

Munster plans to meet with at least two Sydney clubs in the first week of December, meaning there won't be any decision on his future for at least another fortnight. The fact that veteran Storm coach Craig Bellamy has indicated next year will be his last before retirement is a factor weighing on Munster's decision.

Munster Ready To Cope With Sydney Scrutiny

The Rockhampton product conceded last month he would not have survived living in Sydney earlier in his career, saying the bright lights would have chewed me up, but said he was now more mature and better equipped to cope with the scrutiny. I was down in Sydney for grand final week and saw how crazy it is. You have to take the good with the bad.

You can shy away from the media and spotlight and stay comfortable, or I can get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself. I want to challenge myself. Tigers ready to pounce on Manly halfback Jamal Fogarty.