Murdoch Children’s Research Institute 40th Anniversary Event

Australia’s top business and political leaders gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute at Melbourne’s State Library. The medical research organisation was founded in 1986 by Professor David Danks and News Corporation chairman Lachlan Murdoch’s grandmother, Sarah Murdoch.

Australia ’s business and political elite assembled in force on Saturday evening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute at Melbourne’s State Library.

The institute was founded in 1986 by Professor David Danks and News Corp chairman Lachlan Murdoch’s grandmother, Sarah Murdoch. Her co-chair of the institute, Sarah Murdoch, arrived through a back entrance and welcomed guests in the lobby as they arrived. Sarah Murdoch, Premier Jacinta Allan, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute director Professor Kathryn North, and Deputy Premier Ben Carroll posed for a photo.

Sarah Murdoch’s husband was absent on the evening, as was his 95-year-old father, who has Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan appeared late, but posed for pictures with Sarah Murdoch. A clutch of senior News Corp executives, past and present, were on hand at Saturday’s function, including local executive chair Michael Miller. Luis Enrique Ascui, Eddie McGuire, Dodo internet co-founder Larry Kestelman, and CEO of News Corp Australia Julian Clarke were present.

Rupert Murdoch’s niece, Penny Fowler, chair of the hospital’s Good Friday Appeal fundraising drive, arrived around the same time as rich-lister retailer Solomon Lew. A media writer for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, based in Melbourne, Calum Jaspan, also attended the event. The Queensland-born Hack contributor attended because of her interest in journalism and social issues





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