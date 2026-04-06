Murdoch Son-in-Law Backs Independent Candidate in Farrer By-Election

Alasdair MacLeod, a regenerative farmer and Rupert Murdoch's son-in-law, is supporting independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe in the Farrer by-election. This tight race is seen as a key test for the major parties and One Nation, with cost of living, water, and health as the key issues.

Regenerative farmer Alasdair MacLeod, son-in-law of media mogul Rupert Murdoch , has contributed to the Regional Voices Fund to support independent community candidate Michelle Milthorpe in the upcoming Farrer by-election. This marks a significant development in the contest for the vast 126,000 square kilometers of Coalition heartland, with the by-election being viewed as a crucial test for the new opposition leader and the resurgent One Nation party.

The donation, the exact value of which will be disclosed in the Australian Electoral Commission's 2025-26 financial year report, underscores the increasing influence of independent candidates and the evolving dynamics of Australian politics. The AEC's plan to implement real-time donation disclosures, initially scheduled for July, has been delayed until January 2027 due to system constraints. Family First has already announced it will not preference One Nation in this by-election due to concerns about David Farley's conduct and record. This election is going to be largely dependent on unpredictable preference flows, with no formal deals between major contenders yet announced. MacLeod's support highlights the growing prominence of climate-conscious individuals and their involvement in political campaigns. MacLeod, married to Rupert Murdoch's eldest daughter Prudence, cited his belief in Ms. Milthorpe's genuine connection to the region and her focus on practical outcomes as the reason for his support. In a statement, he noted that regional Australians are facing increasing pressures, including the cost of living and climate impacts on farming and infrastructure, leading to widespread frustration. He emphasized the need to channel this frustration into positive action that rebuilds trust and delivers for regional Australia. Dr. Lorraine Gordon, chair of the Regional Voices Fund, welcomed MacLeod's backing, praising his advocacy for regenerative agriculture and sustainable regional economies. \Michelle Milthorpe, expressing the community's frustration with issues like skyrocketing water prices and fuel costs, thanked MacLeod and the numerous others who have contributed to her campaign. This election is happening amid increasing voter concerns around the rising cost of living, water security, and healthcare. While Ms. Milthorpe's opponents view her association with groups like the Regional Voices Fund and Climate 200 as an alignment with the inner-city 'teal' movement, Milthorpe has stated that such donations have helped her to level the playing field against established parties. Raissa Butkowski, the Liberal candidate, has identified grocery, housing, energy, and fuel prices as major concerns for voters. The Nationals candidate Brad Robertson has also emphasized water, health, and the cost of living as key issues, highlighting the importance of specialist services at Albury Hospital for the wider catchment area. One Nation's candidate, David Farley, views the Farrer by-election as a critical first federal test for his party. He identifies water, the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, fuel security, health, and the cost of living as top voter concerns. Furthermore, the by-election promises to be a close race between Milthorpe, Farley, and Butkowski. \The by-election's outcomes are anticipated to be greatly influenced by preference flows, particularly with major parties yet to form official agreements. Additionally, the Farrer by-election marks the first federal electoral challenge for the reinvigorated One Nation party, aiming to translate historically high polling figures into a House of Representatives seat. The campaign is also unfolding against the backdrop of broader policy developments. The Labor party is unveiling reforms to partially restrict gambling advertisements on television and radio, including opt-out rules for online promotions and a ban in stadiums and on jerseys. The issues raised by candidates span a wide spectrum of concerns important to voters. These issues include water security, improving local health and infrastructure, supporting small businesses and farmers, and controlling the rising cost of living





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Farrer By-Election Michelle Milthorpe Rupert Murdoch Alasdair Macleod Cost Of Living One Nation

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