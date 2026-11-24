Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after direct lobbying by US President Donald Trump, following a scandal involving extramarital affairs and alleged Chinese intelligence ties. The company faces ongoing federal and congressional investigations.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after direct lobbying by US President Donald Trump, 11 days after Huang was ejected from the company he cofounded.

Trump Lobbies For Jensen Huang Return

The reinstatement followed revelations of affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and one of his direct reports. Trump has made no secret of the role he played in Huang's return. He said: I believe my intervention was very important. The US president's intervention helped a sharemarket and Nvidia's share price that were both in freefall last week.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Co-Founder Jensen Huang as CEO Amid Spy Allegations

The S&P 500 gained 4.7 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rallied 6.5 per cent and Nvidia shares soared by more than 31 per cent. That added back nearly $US1 trillion ($1.5 trillion) to its market value, which had seen $US2.5 trillion evaporate after Huang's forced resignation on November 12. Trump, who owns shares in Nvidia, cited the impact of the scandal and Huang's ejection on the sharemarket as a key factor in his decision to intervene.

He has always seen the sharemarket as both a barometer of his personal performance and of the US economy. Artificial intelligence spending and the wealth effects flowing from the market's embrace of AI are estimated to account for more than a third of the growth in the US economy this year. AI stocks accounted for up to half of Wall Street's gains before last week's sell-off threatened to implode the market, with severe repercussions for the US economy.

That is the backdrop, and obvious motivation, for Trump's unprecedented intervention in the governance of a major listed company. Trump also had a personal rapport with Huang, a major donor to Trump's beloved White House ballroom project. Huang was also a highly influential adviser - perhaps the most influential of all the tech heavyweights - on all things AI.

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Nvidia Board Reinstates Controversial CEO

The Nvidia board, which last week ruled out Huang's return and commissioned a search for his replacement, said it had voted unanimously to reinstate him. It acted after a series of discussions with Huang and after it had received input from senior levels of the United States government. Based on that input from Trump, directors were confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk, they said.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the US Attorney-General Todd Blanche (his former personal lawyer) had confirmed that the US government does not possess evidence that Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct. US intelligence services have been investigating Alice Huang (no relation) since June last year for her potential links to Chinese intelligence agencies. Jensen Huang has admitted - after denying it to his board - to an affair with her.

That affair, and another with a direct report from within the company, would normally be reason enough to remove a chief executive, particularly after they had denied the relationship was sexual. Huang, it seems, is that mythical CEO - the CEO who is irreplaceable. Trump described him as a national treasure, an assessment that the market, and many of Huang's peers and former employees, appear to agree with.

The events that led up to his ousting from the company, however, still have the potential to rebound on the company, Trump and the market. Alice Huang was chief executive of a Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, that acquired huge volumes of Nvidia's most advanced chips and deployed them in data centres in South-East Asia. Chinese companies may have used them to train their artificial intelligence models.

Megaspeed has been accused of smuggling some chips directly to China in breach of US export controls. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is reported to have passed memos on the affair and US intelligence's suspicions of Alice Huang's relationship with China's spy agencies to Trump, although Trump has said he had not read them. The Nvidia scandal disclosed a rift between Rubio, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick.

They had, for whatever reason, refused to place Megaspeed on the US entity list, which would have blocked it from receiving Nvidia's most advanced chips. The company was added to that list on Monday.

Chips Smuggling And Export Control Fears

The Nvidia board, when it dumped Huang, created an independent board subcommittee and retained the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency and whether corporate secrets or national security information were compromised by his affair with Alice Huang. That investigation continues. The board has also announced the formation of a committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

It will retain external advisers with national security expertise and hire a chief compliance officer to oversee compliance across the company. The Nvidia directors said they would continue to co-operate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries. That is the threat the company - and Trump and his administration - now face after Trump's intervention and his assurances that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security threat.

The board and/or Huang might be able to have some influence over the internal investigations, but US intelligence investigations continue. Congress has flagged its interest in pursuing its own investigations. Jensen Huang is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking committee on December 3. It is inevitable, with senior Democrats and Republicans expressing their concerns about his resumption of the CEO role, that there will be multiple congressional inquiries.

Trump told CNBC: I spoke to them [the board], let me put it that way. And I convinced them. Trump lauded Mr Huang's reinstatement as the correct and proper decision after Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones had previously ruled out rehiring Mr Huang. He wrote on Truth Social: The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.

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The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. The president also called for Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into its compliance with US export controls.

His comments come as the company and its boss face a host of state and federal probes over intelligence, antitrust and accounting matters. Mr Trump also shared a meme of Mr Huang brandishing a bra on Truth Social, and a meme of Mr Huang superimposed over a photo taken of himself after an assassination attempt in 2024. A red bra dangles from Mr Huang's hand in an apparent reference to the sex scandal.

Investigation Continues Amid Congressional Scrutiny

Olivia Shen, the director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the US Studies Centre, said the intervention from the president in a company's leadership was telling. She said: It feels like Jensen Huang is a protected species. It is telling in the video from Nvidia about reinstating him, they specifically say they have had advice from highest levels of the US government. It doesn't get much higher than the US president himself.

She added: It was quite extraordinary making light of what is a complicated national security situation. He sees Jensen as someone that he sort of relates to in a way; that he is someone who can come back swinging. Mr Huang's comeback sent Nvidia's shares soaring 33 per cent, on track to add more than $900 billion in market value. The news of Mr Huang's return helped Wall Street recover from last week's sharp sell-off.

On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections as worries mounted about the AI trade. Ms Shen said: Mr Trump certainly sees that as a marker of success when it is up and America and his allies are profiting. The president was asked whether the stock losses following Mr Huang's resignation had influenced his decision to intervene. He said: Probably so.

But the bigger impact was the long term. He's got other chips in his brain that nobody else knows about. Mr Trump's investment accounts have bought and sold Nvidia stock at least 103 times since he returned to the White House, with transactions worth up to $US97.5 million ($147 million), according to CNBC. The US government also receives cuts of Nvidia's business with China, which the Cato Institute estimates has netted it about $US333 million.

Mr Trump has maintained a close friendship with Mr Huang since the start of his second term, frequently inviting the tech leader to White House meetings and on diplomatic trips to the UK and China. Ms Shen said while it was clear Mr Trump considered Mr Huang's leadership valuable to Nvidia, the intervention raised some flags.

She said: I do think it is very much a personal intervention and the way it has been done is in line with many concerns Democrats have about corruption. Mr Trump has surrounded himself with loyalists and Jensen fits that category - especially now. The president's measures to reinstate him makes me wonder: Is Jensen owing his position to the president and how will that impact him going forward?

The president's vocal support of Mr Huang has not erased concerns of international interference among several members of both parties in Congress. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Tom Cotton, a Republican, called on Congress to pass the Chip Security Act, which seeks to address legally exported advanced chips that are later diverted to China, where their sales are restricted.

The bill would require chipmakers to track the location of advanced AI processors and notify the government if they suspect chips have reached prohibited users. For Nvidia, the measure could create new compliance costs and reporting obligations. Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren said Nvidia's board still owed Congress answers about the company's compliance with US export controls.

Chinese economic espionage is in the spotlight after the downfall of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, and former intelligence officials say the US is not doing enough to combat it.