Murujuga Industrial Dispute: Ngarluma Yindjibarndi Challenge 1998 Agreement

Traditional owners contest the 1998 Woodside deal, citing coercion and lack of royalties, while the company promises modernized arrangements for the Murujuga cultural landscape.

A fierce dispute has erupted over the governance of Murujuga, a globally significant World Heritage landscape located on the Pilbara coast of Western Australia, where ancient Aboriginal rock art stands in close proximity to billions of dollars worth of industrial infrastructure. The conflict centers on the 1998 Land Access Agreement between the Ngarluma and Yindjibarndi Traditional Owners and the North West Shelf joint venture, which is operated by petroleum giant Woodside Energy.

Murujuga extends into the Indian Ocean and features iron-dark rock ridges that have served as the cornerstone of Aboriginal spiritual life for tens of thousands of years. The peninsula holds an estimated two million engravings, representing one of the largest concentrations of ancient rock art in the world, yet it is now dominated by pale storage tanks, snaking pipelines, and flare stacks that burn against the sky.

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The 1998 Agreement and Signature Controversy

The terms granting industry access to the land were finalized in 1998, fourteen years after gas began flowing from the peninsula, and have become the subject of intense legal and moral scrutiny. According to an annexure viewed by SBS News, several Elders marked an 'X' where their signatures should be, with their names printed in uniform handwriting beside them, suggesting issues with the voluntary nature of their consent.

While the document declares that each signer received full professional independent advice, sources familiar with the negotiations state that some Elders could not read or write English and were under pressure from Woodside to sign. The death of most Elders present at the signing makes it difficult to resolve questions regarding how the agreement was executed, leaving a legacy of contested consent.

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Woodside Response and Foundation Role

Woodside Energy has firmly disputed suggestions that the agreement was improperly negotiated, stating it was reached with registered Ngarluma and Yindjibarndi Native Title claimants under the Native Title Act. The company acknowledged that expectations for agreement-making have evolved significantly since 1998 and confirmed it is working with the Traditional Owners organization Ngarluma Yindjibarndi Foundation Ltd to modernize the arrangements.

This partnership aims to address historical grievances, although the financial structure of the original deal remains a primary point of contention for many in the community. The initial terms did not include ongoing royalties, instead offering a one-off payment that helped establish the foundation and annual donations described as relating to goodwill rather than revenue sharing.

Loss of Rights and Political Backlash

Peter Hicks, chair of the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation, described the original land agreement as a deal that stripped Traditional Owners of their rights to have any say about their Country. He argues that the surrender of native title over parts of the peninsula designed for industrial development fundamentally altered the balance of power between the Indigenous custodians and the state.

This perspective stands in direct opposition to the defense provided by then-Premer Geoff Gallop, who maintained that the agreement was freely signed by the community leaders. Despite the government's past assurances, the current reality is that the Ngarluma and Yindjibarndi people receive no royalties under the deal, contrasting sharply with other Traditional Owner groups in the Pilbara region.

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Industrial Operations and Financial Scale

The industrial presence on the coast is massive, with Woodside running two of the largest operations: the North West Shelf Karratha Gas Plant, which has processed gas since 1984, and the newer Pluto plant nearby. These facilities have drawn billions of dollars from the coastline over four decades, exporting gas, ammonia, and iron ore to global supply chains.

The financial magnitude of these operations underscores the urgency of resolving the governance dispute, as the wealth extracted from the land has not translated into proportional benefits for the local predominantly Aboriginal town of Roebourne. In the first half of 2026, Woodside reported significant revenues, highlighting the disparity between corporate gains and community outcomes.

Future Negotiations and Community Impact

The fight over who decides Murujuga's future is now focused on modernizing the subsisting arrangements to reflect current standards of engagement and economic fairness. The Ngarluma Yindjibarndi Foundation acts as a key intermediary in these discussions, tasked with translating the will of the Traditional Owners into new contractual frameworks that respect the living cultural landscape.

For the Traditional Owners, the landscape is far more than an archaeological site; it remains a living cultural space deeply connected to identity and lore. Any future developments must navigate the complex history of the 1998 agreement while ensuring that the billions generated by the industry provide tangible benefits to the descendants of those who have custodied the land for millennia.