South London artist Shygirl, real name Blane Muise, has followed her 2022 debut Nymph with Swallow!, a singer-songwriter album using the palette of 1990s rave music from The Prodigy to Massive Attack.

Shygirl has released a new singer-songwriter album called Swallow! that uses the palette of 1990s rave music from The Prodigy to Massive Attack. The 33-year-old, real name Blane Muise, follows her 2022 debut Nymph with the record.

It includes earnest singing about her boyfriend, actor George Smale. Somewhere Out There is quite a reintroduction on the album. Shygirl meets the question of how this happened with an expectant giggle. If you are writing a book you do not write the same chapter twice, but they are all part of the same story.

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Shygirl Shifts To Textured Instrumentation

To understand me you need to understand both, she says of following her bawdy 2022 debut. Swallow! taps into the same cultural mood that has led pop's biggest club purveyors, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, who Shygirl opened for during tour, to shift from dance-floor hedonism to textured instrumentation and headphone-y introspection this year.

I think for Charli and Troye, club music is coming at the end of their discography, whereas for me it was at the beginning, and that was down to access, says Shygirl. When I first started making music the palette that was available to me was provided by the producers I was working with and learning from.

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But it requires a certain level of confidence for me to be able to approach a session player and tell them what I need, knowing I have no formal training. With music there is this veil you need to pierce, she adds. Growing up, music class at school was the one that always had the supply teacher.

It was the doss off lesson for everyone else, so even if you wanted to have a go, you were like, I am not sticking my head up in this mess. It is something with the arts where you just have to be lucky enough to be encouraged or not. She has gained confidence in Swallow!

Shygirl Gains Confidence In Expansive Sounds

's expansive sounds. I know I am bringing something to the table in terms of my viewpoint, and as atypical as it might be, it will add value. I know that now and I did not know that before, says Shygirl. Her profile has risen sharply since her 2022 debut, Nymph.

Although based in London, Shygirl is speaking from Los Angeles, where she has flown in to do press but mainly to see Miley Cyrus perform at the Hollywood Bowl that evening. Honestly, I just love the tone of her voice, she says excitedly. I find her really interesting and definitely someone I want to see while she still wants to perform. Shygirl suddenly appeared in a cameo playing herself in Club Kid.

The pair first met in Mexico, right after Firstman had wrapped shooting his audacious performance in Sebastian Silva's 2023 film, and remained friends ever since. I find him a really incredible writer and insightful person, very nuanced, and it is so nice he has finally made a film that displays that a bit more. I cried my eyes out watching it, Shygirl says of seeing Club Kid for the first time at its Cannes premiere.

It is very rare that someone can encapsulate that kind of inertia of being in that in-between moment in your life when you are choosing what you want your life to look like. That is the kind of thing I brought into the album, too. She also mentions The Thirteenth Floor. Someone else mentioned this to me! she says.

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I need to watch it now. Rave music evokes a certain romantic nostalgia for Shygirl. She has previously said she got into trance at 12 years old. Her parents had her and her brother young, and their musical tastes were central in her growing up.

My mum had me at 19, so I was used to them playing music in the house and having friends over. My mum still dates a DJ now and he plays house music, she adds with a laugh. Her mum left school at 15 and her father was a maths tutor who encouraged studying hard, but an appreciation for the arts was paramount at home.

Not necessarily for work, my parents definitely wanted me to get a real job, but they always encouraged the arts as a way of having a balanced life. You would be interested in art and history and do something creative because that is what it meant to be a fully rounded person, she says. She remembers Frozen and her father showing her that material. It was held in the same regard as going to the Tate Modern.

Shygirl Surprises Fans With New Persona

Swallow! might come as a surprise to fans mostly acquainted with Shygirl's party-girl persona, which was pushed into a new realm by her hit tour. I had never imagined playing arenas or thought about it at all, to be honest. Everyone was like, Oh, you must be so gassed, and I was like, No, just in complete naivety of it all, Shygirl says, laughing. But to be honest, I really enjoy playing arenas because you almost cannot see the audience.

The bigger the room, the more you feel in your own space. When you are in a smaller room you can literally look into people's souls. But it also made me think about the type of music I would want in that space, she says. Watching XCX and Sivan on a nightly basis had its obvious benefits.

It was really affirming because you get this idea, sometimes, that the bigger you get, or more fast-paced things get, the harder it is to attain that level of touch across the board, she says. But to see Charli, who has been working with some of the same people since she was 14, her managers and stuff, it is lovely to see that you can create an environment that is filled with trust and love and care and human experience, not just a business, and still have it be so successful.

It is a big part of why I chose to write how I did on this album, why that confidence is there, and the intention to share something real.