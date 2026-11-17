Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, and Peter Garrett join the Not AI's To Take campaign, urging the Albanese government to protect copyright laws against AI lobbying.

Australia's most iconic musical figures are intensifying their pressure on the Albanese government to maintain strict copyright protections for creators amidst growing threats from the artificial intelligence industry. Music legends Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, and Peter Garrett have publicly endorsed the Not AI's To Take campaign, signaling a united front between the cultural establishment and the federal leadership.

This high-profile endorsement comes as industry stakeholders warn that the current legislative framework is under siege from major technology firms seeking exemptions that could undermine the economic viability of the creative sector. The coalition argues that any dilution of existing rights would jeopardize the future of Australian storytelling and artistic expression.

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Creative Industry Mobilization Against AI

The Not AI's To Take campaign represents a comprehensive mobilization of Australia's cultural infrastructure, backed by dozens of organizations spanning the recording, writing, publishing, film, television, and media industries. Major entities supporting this initiative include Aria, the Copyright Agency, the Australian Directors' Guild, Screen Producers Australia, the Australian Society of Authors, and the Australian Writers' Guild.

Media conglomerates and publishers such as Foxtel, Free TV, Nine, Seven, and Guardian Australia have also joined the alliance, highlighting the cross-sectoral nature of the concern. The coalition's primary objective is to prevent the government from watering down copyright laws in favor of what they describe as the lobbying interests of artificial intelligence companies.

Industry leaders emphasize that the existing copyright framework is robust and requires no fundamental overhaul. Instead, they argue that the focus must shift toward rigorous enforcement of current laws to ensure that creators are properly compensated when their work is utilized by technology firms for training machine learning models.

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Government Stance and Legislative Timeline

Minister for the Arts Tim Ayres acknowledged the tension between the government and the creative sector, stating on Tuesday that the status quo is no longer acceptable for workers whose labor is being appropriated offshore. Ayres indicated that the government intends to unveil a comprehensive legislative package addressing data centers, online safety, productivity, and copyright issues by early 2027.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has publicly declared that it would constitute theft if creative workers were not compensated for the use of their work. However, his administration faces significant pressure to balance the interests of traditional creators with the demands of the burgeoning tech industry, which seeks legal certainty before investing in AI training infrastructure within Australia.

Albanese's long-standing personal appreciation for music has been tested by these industrial disputes, with critics suggesting that his government's approach lacks the necessary resolve to protect local artists from global tech giants. The political challenge lies in crafting regulations that attract investment without compromising the intellectual property rights that sustain the $70 billion creative industry.

Legal Uncertainty and Stakeholder Demands

AI companies have argued that the current copyright system is too complex to facilitate individual licensing deals, thereby hindering their ability to train models efficiently. They contend that without clear legal exemptions, such as those for text and data mining, they cannot guarantee safe investment environments. This perspective has drawn sharp rebuke from creative groups who view such exemptions as dangerous loopholes.

Dean Ormston, CEO of the music rights organization Apra Amcos, criticized the government for failing to engage meaningfully with the industry prior to these policy developments. He noted that officials have not made any proactive calls to industry representatives, leaving stakeholders feeling marginalized in the legislative process.

Patrizia Di Biase-Dyson, CEO of the Australian Publishers Association, described their efforts as a necessary noise to counter the shadowy lobbying of tech companies. She emphasized that the campaign is not a smear operation but a transparent demand for accountability and fair treatment in the digital economy.

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Creative Voices Demand Government Backbone

The campaign has secured powerful testimonials from Australia's music royalty, who are using their platform to influence political outcomes. Jimmy Barnes expressed vehement opposition to the practices of AI companies, stating bluntly that they should remove themselves from the conversation. His comments reflect the deep frustration felt by many artists regarding the unauthorized use of their catalogs.

Paul Kelly urged the government to demonstrate courage in defending national standards. He highlighted that Australia has historically possessed some of the world's strongest copyright laws, which serve as a source of national pride. Kelly's message is a direct call for the Albanese administration to show backbone and resist external pressure to rewrite rules at the expense of creators.

Kristy Lee Peters, known professionally as KLP, reinforced the need for consistency in government support. She praised the Prime Minister's historical advocacy for arts and creativity, asking him to extend that support by standing firm against big tech. The goal is to ensure that artificial intelligence develops on Australia's terms, protecting the livelihoods of 600,000 workers in the sector.

Political Risks and Future Outlook

Independent Senator David Pocock has introduced a note of caution to the debate, warning that poorly drafted copyright changes could create legal vulnerabilities. He fears that such loopholes might transform Australia into a global data laundering hotspot, where illicit content is processed with impunity. His intervention adds a layer of political complexity to the government's legislative planning.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has assured a Senate committee that it will provide ongoing access to frontier models to eligible Australian entities, regardless of whether training permissions are granted. This assurance aims to alleviate some of the economic concerns raised by the government, but it does not address the core ethical and legal disputes regarding intellectual property.

As the government prepares for the anticipated legislative package in late 2026 or early 2027, the creative community remains vigilant. Attorney General Michelle Rowland has pledged that any changes will deliver meaningful control and fair compensation for creators. However, the industry continues to demand immediate clarity and robust enforcement mechanisms to prevent further erosion of their rights.

The coming months will be critical in determining whether the Albanese government can navigate the competing interests of tech innovation and cultural preservation. The unified stance of figures like Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, and Peter Garrett suggests that the political cost of ignoring these demands could be significant for the administration.