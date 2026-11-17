Naomi Tekea Craig, 34, a music teacher in Mandurah, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to 12 child sex offences against a boy she abused from age 12 and with whom she had a child.

A music teacher who sexually abused a 12 year old student and gave birth to his child has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Naomi Tekea Craig, 34, pleaded guilty to 12 child sex offences and was given a total effective sentence of eight and a half years. She will be eligible for parole after serving six and a half years. Craig was caught sexually assaulting the boy on camera by CCTV installed at his parents home. She became pregnant to him and gave birth to a daughter in January this year, weeks after the boy parents reported her to police.

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The baby is likely to spend about a year with Craig in prison. The District Court heard she abused the boy over a period of more than a year, when he was aged 12 and 13. The abuse occurred between 2024 and 2025. Craig met the boy when he moved to Mandurah from interstate in 2023.

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He enrolled at a school where she was a music teacher. The boy was in a band which Craig supervised. Over time she developed a friendship with his mother and socialised with the family. The boy later enrolled at a different school but Craig maintained contact.

Details Of Sexual Abuse

She drove him to his new school and even had a key to his home. The boy home is where the first sexual abuse offences occurred, when he was aged 12. Craig bought gifts for the boy, including a music subscription which she threatened to cancel if he did not respond to her messages. She monitored his social media, questioning his contact with a girl, and demanded he record what he was doing.

In one instance the boy mother permitted Craig to sleep over at the house. The majority of the sexual offences took place inside the victim home. Craig sent him intimate photographs and questioned him about why other children were adding him as a friend. Detectives found private messages in which Craig expressed a desire to raise the baby with the victim and have more children together.

In May 2025 Craig, who already had a young son, told a friend she wanted another baby. It was around this time she became pregnant. She told the victim she wanted to have more children with him. In the month before her arrest in December 2025 she sent messages to the boy asking him to make me feel loved and saying I am sick of begging for your attention.

The abuse was brought to light only after the victim mother installed secret security cameras in their residence. These cameras captured evidence of the crimes, leading to police intervention. The discovery of the footage was the critical turning point that ended the exploitation and allowed authorities to prosecute the former music teacher. On Tuesday Craig pleaded guilty to 12 child sex offences.

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Court Sentencing Details

These included sexual penetration of a child under 13, procuring a child to engage in sexual behaviour and possession of child exploitation material. She was given sentences for each offence but her total effective sentence was eight and a half years in prison. Judge John Prior detailed the offences, including multiple instances of intercourse. He said it was likely there were other acts that had not resulted in charges.

Prosecutor Mark Nicol said the offending would likely have lifelong impacts on the highly vulnerable victim. Craig wiped away tears as the judge said her offending represented a nightmare without end for the boy and his family. Judge Prior said that at the time of her offending she had both undiagnosed bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. She had been receiving psychological and psychiatric assistance.

Judge Prior said she was in love with the boy but he was legally incapable of consenting to the sexual acts. He described this as a gross breach of trust. You knew how old the child was when you were offending against him, he said. Craig will be eligible for parole review after serving six years and six months of her eight and a half year term.

Court Confirmation And Support

The court confirmed the abuse involved persistent grooming and exploitation of the child over an 18 month period. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.