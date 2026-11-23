Ian Molly Meldrum, the Australian music legend known for championing local artists and his work on Countdown, has died aged 83. He was celebrated for his ebullient personality and decades of influence across music and television.

Ian Molly Meldrum, the Australian music icon and longtime Countdown talent coordinator, has died aged 83. He was celebrated for his ceaseless championing of Australian music and his gushing effervescence over decades of public life.

Music was everything to Meldrum, ever just listened to. Left on his own as a child, raised primarily by his grandmother, he would crank up the soundtracks of or even a piece of opera on the family gramophone and madly flail away with a makeshift baton. Ian Alexander Meldrum was born on January 29, 1943, in Orbost in eastern Victoria, the son of Robert Meldrum and his wife Isobel (nee Geer).

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He was a former Protestant altar boy who became a highly visible part of Australian life. At the first Melbourne concert by the Beatles in June 1964, he and friend Ronnie Burns, a rising pop star, were tossed out of Festival Hall by over-zealous security men just before the final song, for screaming too loudly. They spent the duration of Long Tall Sally pounding on the back door in a tearful state of near-collapse.

Early Life and First Music Jobs

Shortly after, Kiwi chart sensation Dinah Lee, taken home for dinner one night by Burns and introduced to housemate Meldrum, was astonished to encounter the 17-year-old hiding, quivering and barely coherent under a bed. It was while juggling law studies at the University of Melbourne with a job as an ace pop reporter on plucky Go-Set magazine that Meldrum covered the walk-out of the miming stars of the Kommotion pop television show and found himself recruited as a replacement.

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The name Molly was bestowed by veteran DJ and fellow Go-Set contributor Stan Rofe, and it stuck as a household name that rolled easily off the tongue. In time, it would come tumbling from the lips of Madonna, David Bowie, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart and Michael Jackson, among many others of note.

After travelling to London with popular chart entity The Groop and landing a short stint working within the Beatles Apple organisation at the end of the 1960s, when he gained the scoop of John Lennon declaring he had left the Beatles, Meldrum was ready to stop promoting other people music and start creating his own. He produced a hit for the Melbourne group Somebody Image and persuaded vocalist Russell Morris to pursue solo fame with a song by Johnny Young.

Production Success and Hit Singles

Before EMI Records had realised what was happening, Meldrum had spent $10,000 of their money, sufficient budget for two to three albums at that time, recording a wizard brew of swirling electronic noise and mesmerising chants, a spectacular six-minute epic that the distraught record company presumed to be a B-side. Meldrum was sacked from the project but refused to let go, and when a corporate decision was made to release the single in Victoria to cut costs, he hit the road to Sydney with Morris to persuade influential Harbourside disc jockeys to air the song.

In April 1969, The Real Thing was No.1 around Australia, and by the end of the year, the pair had been awarded a rare gold disc. Key to his studio approach, indeed to his career in general, was instinct. It is the only talent I may have in my life, he once said. As a record producer, I always knew what people wanted to listen to, even though I was often faking it technically.

Meanwhile, the law dimmed as a pursuit as the young Meldrum became immersed in pop and the energy of the times. The front cover of the September 16, 1972, issue of Go-Set carried the headline Bob Hawke Talks to Ian Meldrum A Time To Change. The meeting with the ACTU leader in a pub and at the Trades Hall was initiated by Meldrum against the wishes of the editor, who thought politics incompatible with pop.

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Countdown Role and Personal History

In London, Meldrum had been arrested at the Battle of Grosvenor Square in March 1968, when police and protesters fought outside the American embassy in London. I hated the Vietnam War, he would later say. He landed the job of talent co-ordinator on Countdown.

He was not the compere, a role which fell to guest hosts, but he did seem to be always there, verbally stumbling over himself, ever exhorting do yourself a favour as he thrust this and that record or group forward for attention. I know nobody believes this but I have never been comfortable about being on television, he would insist.

In the early days of Countdown, I was told I had to do a rock report and I said no. In the end, it came down to paying the rent. The ABC employed me and they wanted a rock report. That is how Humdrum happened. At the Countdown Awards, Meldrum appeared wearing a Stetson hat, which he doffed to reveal a shaved head, in imitation of Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil, who had steadfastly refused to appear on the show.

Personal Passions and National Status

Like the nickname, the hat stuck. Many things about Molly Meldrum stuck, including his fanatical devotion to the St Kilda AFL team and, later, the Melbourne Storm in the NRL. Molly proudly displayed his passion for both clubs when they made the finals in 2008. A star all over again on television weekly Hey Hey It is Saturday program, he had the ear of politicians and the pulse of the country.

He would be crowned King of Moomba on one hand and renowned for his fascination with the oft-visited Egypt and his vast collection of artefacts of the ancient realm. Far brighter and more aware of global affairs than was realised, Meldrum managed the not-inconsiderable feat of winning half a million dollars for charity on television. He was made a member of the Order of Australia for service to the fostering of international relief and to youth.

Though there was often much that merited it, Australia was pleased to never take Meldrum too seriously, accounting for why the country felt so comfortable with him for so very long. He knew he was charmed. At the announcement of The Australian Music Vault, a new exhibition space dedicated to sharing the story of Australian contemporary music at The Arts Centre, Meldrum was on hand, as ever, to support the music he loved.