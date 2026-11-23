Ian Molly Meldrum, the Australian music legend who hosted Countdown from 1974 to 1987, has died aged 83. He championed Australian music and helped launch the careers of Madonna, Abba and Blondie.

Ian Molly Meldrum, the Australian music legend who became a household name through Countdown and his ceaseless championing of local music, has died aged 83.

Meldrum died at the age of 83, leaving a legacy as one of the most visible and beloved figures in Australian entertainment. He was born Ian Alexander Meldrum on January 29, 1943, in Orbost in eastern Victoria, the son of Robert Meldrum and his wife Isobel (nee Geer). One of three sons, he moved to Quambatook when he was about two. His family was quite dysfunctional, and he was raised primarily by his grandmother.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music icon and Countdown talent coordinator, dies aged 83

Left on his own as a child, he would crank up the soundtracks of films or even a piece of opera on the family gramophone and madly flail away with a makeshift baton. At about 12, the family moved to Kyabram but Ian went to live with an aunt and uncle in Shepparton. It was here that he ran away to join the circus before being sent home five days later.

By the end of his schooling, Ian was living with two maiden aunts above a milk bar in Melbourne until he asked the boy across the road, Ronnie Burns, if he could live with his family. Nine years later, Meldrum was still there and credits Ronnie's mum, Aunty Edna, with encouraging him to make his first TV appearance. In 1964, the Beatles burst onto the scene and Meldrum camped out for two days to buy tickets for their concerts.

But during the first show he became so hysterical with excitement that Ronnie was unable to control him, and they were both thrown out for being too enthusiastic, a devastated Meldrum sobbing as he was carried away by security. At the first Melbourne concert by the Beatles in June 1964, he and friend Ronnie Burns, a rising pop star, were tossed out of Festival Hall by over-zealous security men just before the final song, for screaming too loudly, and spent the duration of Long Tall Sally pounding on the back door in a tearful state of near-collapse.

Advertisement

Shorty after, Kiwi chart sensation Dinah Lee, taken home for dinner one night by Burns and introduced to housemate Meldrum, was astonished to encounter the 17-year-old hiding, quivering and barely coherent under a bed. Over all the years of public life, Ian Molly Meldrum remained in the thrall of music and its practitioners.

From Law Student to Radio Fame

It was while juggling law studies at the University of Melbourne with a job as an ace pop reporter on plucky Go-Set magazine that Meldrum covered the walk-out of the miming stars of the Kommotion pop television show and found himself recruited as a replacement. The name Molly was bestowed by veteran DJ and fellow Go-Set contributor Stan Rofe in 1967. It stuck, as a household name that rolled easily off the tongue.

In time, it would come tumbling from the lips of Madonna, David Bowie, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart and Michael Jackson, among many others of note. After travelling to London with popular chart entity The Groop and landing a short stint working within the Beatles Apple organisation at the end of the 1960s, Meldrum gained the scoop of John Lennon declaring he had left the Beatles.

He was also the journalist who had the scoop on the Beatles break-up, but did nothing with the information that John Lennon fed him during a 1969 interview because he was so in awe of him. He had previously met Lennon but was so overwhelmed he had spilled his scotch and coke over the Beatle before promptly fainting. Meldrum was ready to stop promoting other people's music and start creating his own.

He produced a hit for the Melbourne group Somebody's Image and persuaded vocalist Russell Morris to pursue solo fame with a song by Johnny Young. Before EMI Records had realised what was happening, Meldrum had spent $10,000 of their money, sufficient budget for two to three albums at that time, recording a wizard's brew of swirling electronic noise and mesmerising chants, a spectacular six-minute epic that the distraught record company presumed to be a B-side.

Meldrum was sacked from the project but refused to let go and when a corporate decision was made to release the single in Victoria to cut costs, he hit the road to Sydney with Morris to persuade influential Harbourside disc jockeys to air the song. In April 1969, The Real Thing was No.1 around Australia, and by the end of the year, the pair had been awarded a rare gold disc.

Key to his studio approach, indeed to his career in general, was instinct. It is the only talent I may have in my life, he once said. As a record producer, I always knew what people wanted to listen to, even though I was often faking it technically.

Meanwhile, the law dimmed as a pursuit as the young Meldrum became immersed in pop and the energy of the times. The front cover of the September 16, 1972, issue of Go-Set carried the headline Bob Hawke Talks to Ian Meldrum - A Time To Change. The meeting with the ACTU leader in a pub and at the Trades Hall, was initiated by Meldrum against the wishes of the editor, who thought politics incompatible with pop.

In London, Meldrum had been arrested at the Battle of Grosvenor Square in March 1968, when police and protesters fought outside the American embassy in London. I hated the Vietnam War, he would later say. Meldrum landed the job of talent co-ordinator on Countdown.

Countdown Era and Global Breakthroughs

He was not the compere, a role which fell to guest hosts, but he did seem to be always there, verbally stumbling over himself, ever exhorting do yourself a favour as he thrust this and that record or group forward for attention. From 1974 until 1987, Australians would tune in to the ABC to watch Meldrum enthusiastically rave about a new band or, occasionally, to cringe with repressed delight as he nervously bungled an interview with one of his heroes.

Advertisement

I know nobody believes this but I have never been comfortable about being on television, he would insist. In the early days of Countdown, I was told I had to do a rock report and I said no. In the end, it came down to paying the rent. The ABC employed me and they wanted a rock report. That is how Humdrum happened.

The advent of colour TV and the introduction of music videos gave Meldrum an unrivalled platform to champion new songs and artists. He gave early exposure to Australian bands such as Skyhooks and Sherbet, and helped engineer the breakthrough of international acts such as Madonna, Abba and Blondie. Meldrum's uncanny ability to identify what Countdown audiences craved meant he was responsible for many bands' first Top 10 hits.

Blondie's In the Flesh, John Mellencamp's I Need a Lover, Duran Duran's Planet Earth and Madonna's Holiday all profited from Meldrum's golden touch. When Abba's record label told Meldrum not to bother with that Mamma Mia clip, Countdown played it anyway, repeatedly, ultimately triggering a global phenomenon thanks to pressure on the band's record company.

At the Countdown Awards, at the end of which Meldrum appeared wearing a Stetson hat, which he doffed to reveal a shaved head, in imitation of Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil, who had steadfastly refused to appear on the show. Like the nickname, the hat stuck. Many things about Molly Meldrum stuck, including his fanatical devotion to the St Kilda AFL team and, later, the Melbourne Storm in the NRL.

A star all over again on television's weekly Hey Hey It's Saturday program, he had the ear of politicians and the pulse of the country. He would be crowned King of Moomba on one hand and renowned for his fascination with the oft-visited Egypt and his vast collection of artefacts of the ancient realm. Molly proudly displayed his passion for the St Kilda AFL club and the Melbourne Storm NRL team when both sides made the finals in 2008.

Far brighter and more aware of global affairs than was realised, Meldrum was prone to excitement and naturally enthusiastic, often stumbling over words and had a way of mangling his vocabulary, which was frequently lampooned. Molly Meldrum is in Pentridge trying to complete a sentence, tittered one critic. Did for lucid speech what Attila the Hun did for interior decorating, another wrote.

Personal Chaos and Public Persona

He was a self-confessed groupie and drama queen who thrived on constant chaos, if his 2014 biography The Never, Um, Ever Ending Story is to be believed. A famously excruciating example occurred in 1977 after Meldrum attempted to individually interview the Sex Pistols, Freddy Mercury and Prince Charles in one week across two continents.

The result was a brawl with Johnny Rotten in a pub, tears at the Qantas counter when he nearly missed a flight back to Australia, and an interview with the young prince. On the 40th anniversary of Countdown in 2014, Charles told the ABC: There is an old show business saying which warns never to work with animals or children, but nobody prepared me for Molly Meldrum.

He was Australia's first openly sexually fluid TV star, despite frequent engagements to women, he never married. In the early days of Countdown, Meldrum shared a house with a transgender brothel owner named Caroline and, in his inimitable way, befriended the postman. That was until, according to Meldrum, the postman one day produced a knife, took all his gold records and told Meldrum they were driving to Lorne.

Away from music and mayhem, Meldrum was entranced by Egypt, visiting the country more than 30 times and decorating his home as a shrine to Egyptology. He also travelled regularly to Thailand, the homeland of his long-term partner Yan Wongngam. While visiting him in 2016 Meldrum had a serious fall. In the late 1980s Meldrum spent the summer with his good friend Jan Pickett, a single mother to a two-year-old named Morgan Scholes.

He eventually adopted the boy and was grandfather to his child. Meldrum was an honorary family member to many, including transport magnate Lindsay Fox's mother-in-law. Meldrum's life was chaotic and colourful, with scuffles, burglaries, house fires, drag queens, an attempted kidnapping by a postman and hundreds of photos with rock stars, and his contribution to the soundtrack of generations of Australians was unmatched.