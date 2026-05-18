Musical Theatre with One Performer: A One-Man Show by Riki Lindsey

An experimental piece of musical theatre featuring only one performer, no live musicians, and a combination of conventional narrative, myth, ritual, and electronic dance music. The story is based on a profound realization about every individual as the protagonist in their own life story.

Coined by writer John Koenig, sonder is the profound realization that everyone you see is the protagonist in their own life story. The lone performer is Riki Lindsey, who also wrote the book and lyrics, while Mitchell Sloan crafted the music and Alexander Berlage designed, directed, and lit the show.

The story is about Romeo, a protagonist who comes of age in New Zealand, studies Maori martial art, and wants to be a warrior to gain the approval of a broken home. He falls in love and wants to learn the nature of love, but struggles to figure out what went wrong in his relationship. The music combines conventional narrative, myth, ritual, and electronic dance music.

The play features nostalgic visuals and a reflective black stage with bright light and reflective triangles. Sorry, we couldn't find any coherent news content in the text





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Musical Theatre One-Man Show Experimental Non-Conventional Narrative Electro-Dance Music

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