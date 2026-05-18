Musical Theatre With One Performer, 'Sonder',

The show, which received its world premiere, is both bold and compromised, offering a unique blend of conventional narrative, myth, ritual, and song, and featuring electronic dance music-laced ballads.

Coined by writer John Koenig, "sonder" is the profound realization that everyone you see is the protagonist in their own life story. The lone performer is Riki Lindsey, who also wrote the book and lyrics, while Mitchell Sloan crafted the music and Alexander Berlage directed, designed, and lit the show, aided by movement director Fetu Taku.

Lindsey mostly has the voice and presence to hold the stage for an hour, but the same can’t be said of his writing. He has his protagonist, Romeo, coming of age in New Zealand, studying Mau Rakau (a Maori martial art), and wanting to be a warrior to gain the approval of a father whose violence and depravity result in a broken home





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Musical Theatre Sonder Romantic Awe And Mystery Pieces Of Art

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Family's Resilience - After the Loss of a Loved One, Resilience PrevailsThe story of Eleanor Bryant, a gifted speech pathologist, who moved a child out of the tanker's path, saving the pre-schooler's life, and how her family is holding on to joy and positivity after her death.

Read more »

Nationals MP warns of unrest within Coalition over One Nation surgeA Nationals MP is warning of deepening unrest within conservative ranks over the growing appeal of One Nation and has raised new concerns about the direction of the National Party.

Read more »

Hantavirus pilots to fly home after one night of quarantine with passengersThe charter pilots escorted the passengers from their virus-infected cruise ship to Australia and voluntarily quarantined with them on Friday night.

Read more »

Hantavirus pilots to fly home after one night of quarantine with passengersThe charter pilots escorted the passengers from their virus-infected cruise ship to Australia and voluntarily quarantined with them on Friday night.

Read more »