Musk Loses $42 Billion After Midterm Election Fallout as Democrats Sweep Congress

Elon Musk's net worth fell by more than $42 billion after the US midterms, while Donald Trump lost about $167 million. The Democratic wave also threatens AI data centre expansion.

Elon Musk has lost more than $US42 billion ($60 billion) in net worth following the US midterm elections, according to Forbes' real-time Billionaires List. The world's richest man saw SpaceX shares fall more than 6 per cent on Wednesday, while Tesla slumped 3.3 per cent.

His financial losses dwarf those of Donald Trump. Trump, number 632 on the Forbes list with an estimated fortune of $US6.4 billion ($9.1 billion), has lost about $US167 million this week. Shares in his Trump Media plummeted nearly 25 per cent and his crypto interests were also savaged on Wednesday as the extent of the Democrats' election success became apparent.

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Musk Financial Losses Dwarfs Trumps

Trump may be the biggest loser when power and face are the benchmarks, but in financial terms Musk's losses are far larger. Musk ploughed $US474 million into support for Republican candidates in the elections, including about $US224 million in Texas. Much of that spending went into aggressively negative and highly personal attacks on the Democrat nominee for the Senate, James Talarico.

Not only did Talarico beat the heavily Musk-backed Ken Paxton, Texas now has its first Democrat governor, Gina Hinojosa, in 32 years. Musk has wasted the best part of half a billion dollars, and the investment was probably counter-productive. His unprecedented financial backing for Republican candidates featured heavily in Talarico's and Hinojosa's campaigns. Musk quipped on his X social media platform that his election-interfering space lasers didn't work, but another post showed the real damage.

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In the prospectus for SpaceX's $US1.77 trillion initial public offering, Musk outlined his vision of data centres in space, powered by the sun, along with his plan to colonise Mars. On Wednesday, he posted that building data centres in space was looking pretty appealing right now. That comment has a sharp edge to it.

Texas, now firmly in the hands of the Democrats, has attracted somewhere between 25 per cent and 30 per cent of all the data centres being built or on the drawing boards in the US. Both Talarico and Hinojosa campaigned heavily on promises to limit and more intensely regulate them.

Texas Democrats Regulate Data Centres

Hinojosa pledged an immediate statewide moratorium on all new data centre approvals and permits, to remain until the Texas legislature passed new laws to protect communities and give them a say on where any new centre is located. Talarico promised to advocate for legislation making data centre companies pay for their own energy and infrastructure. He also backed mandating closed-loop and recycled water systems, the repeal of sales tax exemptions and an end to taxpayer subsidies.

SpaceX and Tesla are headquartered in Texas after Musk moved them from California. It is not just Texas Democrats or Texan voters pushing back against data centre development. There was a backlash that aided Democrats, who made it an election issue, across the country. Forty-one ballot initiatives that would halt or restrict the building and operation of data centres were voted on at the elections, and forty of them passed.

Thus, it is not just Musk, but the artificial intelligence industry generally that will see the blue wave that swept across the American political landscape, giving Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, as a threat. Until this week, the big threat to frenzied AI development was access to capital. Even hyperscalers with vast legacy cash flows are now tracking ever-deeper into cashflow-negative territory.

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AI Sector Faces Local Community Backlash

The sector is becoming increasingly reliant on ever-expanding access to equity and debt markets that are already showing some signs of satiation. If there was a secondary threat to the sector's ability to build infrastructure to house and operate the vast computing power required to train and run AI models and their agents, it was considered to be the supply of energy to power them. New power generating capacity hasn't kept up with the pace of AI development.

Now the other big threat is local communities' hostility to data centres located near their backyards, with their impact on neighbourhoods and utility bills. That is probably the bigger and more immediate cloud over the sector's future. Democrats in Congress will also regulate AI and its infrastructure if they can, although Trump may veto any attempt to restrict an industry he has left almost regulation-free.

AI's promoters have donated heavily to his cherished building projects, along with their backing of Republican candidates. Opposition at the state and local levels, and there was a lot of down-ballot success for Democrats at the elections, is likely to be more immediate and potent than whatever might happen in Washington. Perversely, for some in the AI ecosystem, that will be regarded as good news.

Big Tech Shares Rise After Elections

Shares in Amazon, up 6.1 per cent, Microsoft, up 6.7 per cent, Meta, up 1.4 per cent, and Alphabet, up 3.2 per cent, all rose in the wake of the electoral landslide. It became evident that the rate of AI development, and the gargantuan levels of funding required to support that growth, would be reduced by the outcome. CoreWeave shares were down 9.9 per cent and Nebius nearly 7 per cent.

The neoclouds don't have non-AI-related cashflows to fall back on and their valuations are reliant on the data centres and lease commitments for computing power they have in their pipelines. Share prices on Wall Street generally rose. The Standard and Poor's 500 was up 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq index rose 1.4 per cent, while bond yields fell.

It is impossible to unbundle whether some of that was due to relief that the call on financial markets for equity and debt to fill in the widening gap would be reduced.