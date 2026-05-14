MV Hondius Passengers arrive in Perth after Dutch evacuation

Six passengers are bound for Perth after being evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship. They will be quarantined for three weeks and will undergo testing upon arrival to determine the spread of the virus.

The MV Hondius passengers, bound for Australia , safely landed in the Netherlands on Tuesday. Six passengers - four Australia ns, one Australia n permanent resident, and one New Zealand citizen - are expected to arrive in Perth on a repatriation aircraft tomorrow, having been evacuated from MV Hondius cruise ship following the discovery of hantavirus cases.

These passengers will be transferred to a quarantine facility in Bullsbrook Centre for National Resilience, approximately 40 kilometres north-east of Perth, to spend at least three weeks in isolation. Vaccinations are not required as there is no effective vaccine against hantavirus. The travellers will undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Australia, and during the flight and the quarantine period. Any passengers presenting symptoms or testing positive will be subject to further isolation.

The global threat from the hantavirus outbreak is considered low, with investigations still ongoing into the transmission on the MV Hondius cruise ship





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World Health Organisation Hantavirus Dutch Bullsbrook Centre Perth Australia Cruise Ship Evacuation Testing Quarantine Return To Australia

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