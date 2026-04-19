My Celebrity Death Doula Wishlist: Beyond Burgundy Hats and Flirty Leos

One woman's humorous take on selecting a celebrity death doula, outlining the ideal qualities for the role and playfully disqualifying a host of famous faces. From avoiding awkward flirtations to ensuring a dignified, yet humorous, send-off, she crafts a unique wishlist culminating in an unexpected choice.

The decision by a loved one to become a death doula prompted an immediate and emphatic response within the family WhatsApp group. The author declared in no uncertain terms that this particular individual was not to be considered for service when their own life approached its end. This was not an entirely unexpected stance, as the author has a history of providing very specific funeral instructions to their children.

These directives famously include a ban on ladies wearing burgundy hats and gloves, and a rather dramatic threat to emerge from the coffin and strangle the organist should any hymns be sung. Furthermore, the author has stipulated that their obituary should not mention their ongoing fondness for Coca-Cola, despite being in their sixties, nor the actual reason for declining Saturday morning social engagements, which is their commitment to watching a particular television program. A reply soon arrived from the one child who consistently engages with the family chat, inquiring about an alternative if Nicole were unavailable. The question posed was which actor the author would select to officiate as their death doula. The author’s initial response indicated a preference for someone possessing more than a single discernible facial expression. The remainder of the day was subsequently dedicated to meticulously crafting a list of ideal death doula attributes and attempting to match these qualities with various celebrities to determine the ultimate choice. A primary requirement was undivided attention, which immediately disqualified Leonardo DiCaprio, given the presence of the author’s two adult daughters. The author expressed a strong aversion to the possibility of hearing Leo engage in flirtatious banter as they were nearing their final moments, envisioning his flirting skills, honed over years of perceived inactivity, as likely clumsy. The prospect of a final breath being punctuated by Leo inquiring about their daughters’ names was deemed highly undesirable. Similarly, the author’s son would also be present, leading to the disqualification of Jennifer Lopez. The desired death doula also needed to exhibit a restrained demeanor and avoid excessive drama. The author did not want their passing announced prematurely when they were merely experiencing a prolonged pause between breaths. This stipulation led to the exclusion of Lindsay Lohan, Jim Carrey, Tom Hanks, and, hesitantly, Nicole Kidman again. The author’s criteria extended to a sense of humor, but one that could be appropriately controlled. Rowan Atkinson was considered a potential issue in this regard. While acknowledging the value of light relief during somber occasions, the author did not wish for a death doula who might accidentally cause a bedside table to explode or rip their trousers, necessitating a farewell in their underwear. Therefore, the ideal candidate would arrive without ostentation, capable of providing gentle humor and perhaps sharing an amusing anecdote complete with authentic accents. They would be comfortable with silence, eschewing the need to fill it with promotional details about their upcoming film projects. Crucially, this individual would have demonstrated thorough preparation for the role, already possessing knowledge of the author’s penchant for Coke and their viewing habits. A strong work ethic was also paramount, ensuring they would not depart prematurely. Instead, they would be willing to take drink orders and react with genuine amusement to family stories, such as the time the author, at their mother’s behest, guided a blind man through the door only to discover he was a Luxaflex representative. As the list of celebrity death doula qualifications was compiled, more and more names from the Hollywood Walk of Fame were crossed off. By the end of the afternoon, only one name remained. This individual was described as interesting, intelligent, kind, empathetic, humorous, serious when necessary, capable of frowning, possessing a sense of self-awareness, content with a simple meal, a good storyteller without being overbearing, respectful of privacy, likely a comforting presence, and knowing when to depart. While the author hoped for several more years of their cherished Saturday mornings, they were certain that when the time came for their final transition, their call would not be for Nicole, but for Meryl.





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Death Doula Celebrity Wishlist Humor End Of Life Personal Preferences

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