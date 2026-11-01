Safari in Tanzania: Ngorongoro Crater, Serengeti and Maasai Village Life

A first safari in Tanzania combines wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater and Serengeti with Maasai culture and a sunrise hot-air balloon flight over the plains.

A first safari in Tanzania delivered wildlife, Maasai culture and a sunrise balloon flight over the Serengeti. Maasai guide Lemomo Lesaito welcomed his guests with a joke: It is a beautiful day in the office.

His smile beamed as brightly as the sun rising over the highlands on the outskirts of the Tanzanian town of Karatu. The route was Serengeti-bound via the Ngorongoro Crater, the world largest inactive volcanic caldera and its promised plethora of African animals. Uniformed local school children lining up for the school bus waved enthusiastically in the piercing morning light. It was an ordinary day for them, and what promised to be an extraordinary day for first-timers to Africa.

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Entering The Ngorongoro Conservation Area

The hot and dusty red-dirt road gave way first to a dense patchwork of small farms growing subsistence crops, then coffee and banana plantations that thrive in the volcanic soil. It became noticeably cooler as the group climbed in elevation to enter the Ngorongoro Conservation Area gates. This was not the standard African dry heat. Lesaito explained the name Ngorongoro is onomatopoeic, imitating the sound of the cowbells that the Maasai people place around the necks of their cattle.

It was not the last grammar lesson of the first safari. The group soon discovered the collective nouns for the various animals that passed before them: a tower of giraffes, a dazzle of zebras, a confusion of wildebeests, a flamboyance of flamingos, a committee of vultures, unless they are in flight in which case it is a kettle. Even before catching sight of any animals, the landscape was captivating.

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It shifted from lush rainforest to alpine-like moorland, then sweeping grassland savannah and wetlands. The group climbed to 2500 metres above sea level and enjoyed a misty view from atop the escarpment into the crater below. They then descended to the base, revealing a cornucopia of colourful wildlife. Lesaito popped up the vehicle roof and out came the binoculars, but they were not really needed.

The group got so close to a pride of golden-maned lions, they could see them lick their chops post-kill. It was a feast for the senses as well. Pink flamingos balanced on one leg in Lake Magadi. Zebras galloped in their standard zigzag fashion.

Encountering Wildlife In The Crater

A gazillion gazelles, Thomson gazelles in particular with trademark black stripe on their sides, frolicked past giant giraffes as they ambled towards the acacias to munch on leaves. The group was numbed by the numbers of every African animal imaginable. The Tanzanian government moved the Maasai people en masse out of the base of the crater in 1974 to let the wildlife thrive. They now live in thatched-roof villages that cling to the edges of the caldera.

As the group departed the crater, after an ascent through ancient rainforest, they stopped at one of the picturesque villages. Just like in Switzerland, to which this lush landscape bears more than a passing resemblance, they heard the low, resonant ngor ngor of the bells echoing across the verdant highlands, as cattle moved up and down the hills. No wonder nearby Arusha is called the Geneva of Africa.

Lesaito said it is a very peaceful life for the Maasai who live there. He pointed with an arm adorned with one of the beaded Maasai bracelets his mother has made. You can just hear the bells ringing, there is no stress here, there are people living in harmony with the wild animals and the cows, he said. Cattle remain central to Maasai life, the unwed guide explained.

If he wants to marry, he will need at least 10 cows to offer a potential bride and her family, possibly more depending on her status in the community. Cows, not cash, remain currency in this part of Africa. He lives nearby, in a village called Makutuni. The group passed through there a few days before on the way to Tarangire National Park, known as elephant paradise.

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Visiting Tarangire National Park

Being woken in the middle of the night to the sound of an elephant trumpeting, fortunately far away, is one of the sounds the traveller will treasure from Tarangire, along with the sight of mother elephants bathing their babies in mud baths. Long road trips in Lesaito jeep and office gave plenty of time to ask questions, not just about the animals but intricate details of Maasai life.

He told of a local man who has 30 wives and an uncountable number of children. He also detailed his responsibilities as the eldest in his family after his father died. His guiding work pays for his younger siblings education. He is not sure how old he is, 30-something.

His mother remembers his January birth because that year it rained, but he does not know the date. Leaving Ngorongoro, the group continued on the long dirt road to Ndutu Safari Lodge on the edge of the Serengeti. Here, Lesaito swapped his khaki outfit, standard fare for most safari guides, to don his traditional red-checked shuka, the robes the cattle-herding Maasai wear, which can double as a blanket for when sleeping outdoors.

I feel more comfortable in these clothes, he explained over a delicious dinner, while above in the rafters a mother genet, a small nocturnal carnivore native to Africa, fed beetles to her babies. Fortunately for the group, the mosquitoes did not feast on them that night, thanks to the mosquito nets in their stone-hewn cottages.

Balloon Flight Over The Serengeti

There was not much time to sleep anyway, as they were up at 5am for a sunrise balloon flight to view the wildebeest migration from on-high. Lesaito shared that the word Serengeti in Maasai means endless plains or the place where the land moves on forever. And what better way to see it than on a first hot-air balloon ride.

The group arrived at the launch site in pitch black, and Geert Piersman, the Belgian pilot, told them they had to lie down on the ground in the basket and be strapped in. The traveller was slightly terrified until the balloon was upright.

Then suddenly, ah, the serenity of the Serengeti plains unfolded below as the balloon rose with the sun.