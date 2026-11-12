Pia Miranda on Looking for Alibrandi, Survivor win, vitiligo and online abuse

Pia Miranda reflects on her breakout role in Looking for Alibrandi, winning Australian Survivor in 2019, the online abuse she faced, her vitiligo diagnosis and her ongoing career.

Pia Miranda has spoken about the moment her career changed, revealing that a vitiligo diagnosis during Australian Survivor made her fear her career was over.

The actor, who won the 2019 season of the reality show, says she first noticed changes to her skin pigmentation as the competition wore on. It turned out she had vitiligo, an autoimmune condition that causes the skin to lose pigment, related to alopecia, which runs in her family, but of which she had been totally unaware. My first thought was, My career is over, she says.

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Balancing Career and Personal Identity

They call it a disfigurement; I do not see it as that because I think people with vitiligo look beautiful, but I started to question the world I was in. Miranda has worked consistently over the past year or two, appearing on multiple networks as an actor, guest and presenter, and always looking as if she cannot quite believe her luck in being there.

Her recent credits include Invisible Boys, as the mother of one of the young men struggling to come to terms with his sexuality in a remote town in WA, and she has popped up on Luxury Escapes. Not bad for someone who as a girl felt there was no place for someone like her on our screens. I always wanted to be in movies.

I just never thought it was possible because I did not see any Italian-Australians in film and TV, she says. That changed when she was cast in Looking for Alibrandi. She was 25 when she made the film, playing 17-year-old Josie, who starts the film feeling deeply embarrassed of her heritage, trapped by it even, but ends up embracing it.

The Impact of 'Looking for Alibrandi'

She had been on Neighbours, but when Melina Marchetti's script, adapted from her own novel, landed on her desk, I could not believe what I was reading, and I honestly was thinking I have to get this. It was the first time I had ever imagined I could be in something that meant so much to me.

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She paid her way to Sydney to audition for the part, and when she landed it, she had to crash with her sister for the three months it took to make it. The film may have made her famous, but it certainly did not make her rich.

Full disclosure, I wish I had been paid more and I wish residuals were a thing in Australia because as Australian actors, generally we do not see a cent after we leave set, she says. That has been something I have had to negotiate with my brain, but apart from that, the whole experience has been wonderful.

She watched the film last year for the first time since its release, with Kick Gurry, the actor who plays her boyfriend in the movie, at her side. He was crying through the whole thing, she says, laughing. I had to look after him. He was crying, holding my hand, going, Look at us!

Though it did not set her up financially, the movie did yield other fruits; indirectly. It is how she met her husband, musician Luke Hanigan, whose band Lo-Tel contributed the song. I think he has a thing for Italian women, she says. I was so scared to take him to Italy the first time because I thought he was going to be like, I did not even get a good one.

He saw me on the side of a popcorn box promoting the film, and he asked me to be in his film clip, and I was just really excited because they were going to pay me $1500. Was that more than you got for the film? Probably. So we met on that, and we struck up a friendship.

Love and Collaboration: A Filmmaking Union

We had to do a bit of press together, and one thing led to another. Eventually. He moved slowly. He was a bit shy.

I mean, I like shy guys. She also released a memoir, Finding My Bella Vita, in 2023. Miranda has worked consistently in the years since, though it is fair to say nothing made as much of a mark on the public mind as Looking for Alibrandi - it is amazing what being on the high school curriculum can do for the popularity of a book, and its screen adaptation; plus, it is a seriously good movie.

At least until she won Australian Survivor in 2019. She came to the show as a hardcore fan, and took the competition seriously, despite having a few blind spots. I cannot catch a ball. I do not like heights.

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I had never been camping before I went on Survivor, so what was I doing, she says, laughing. But I love the game, and I still love the game. She approached it, as all winners do, strategically, making alliances - she and Boost Juice founder Janine Allis became, and remain, great friends - and breaking them when needed. It worked, and she walked away with $500,000 in prize money.

Financially it absolutely helped me because we went straight into COVID and we were freelancers, so we did not get any COVID payments. But the reactions online were a rude awakening. For perhaps the first time in her professional life, Miranda was not universally adored. Some of the online bullying was really embarrassing and hard to deal with, she says.

It was also distinctly gendered. Survivor winners say that the story of when a woman wins is always about how the man loses, and the story of when a man wins is how incredible they are. She undertook the move that brought her the most grief, a blindside elimination, with two male accomplices. As the hate poured in, she checked in with them to ask if they were OK.

And they went, What are you talking about? And I am like, Well, I am getting 1000 death threats a minute. Awful though it was, Miranda insists there was a positive side to that experience, too, as she became involved in Dolly's Dream, an organisation dedicated to fighting online bullying.

Coping with Fame and Online Bullying

What was most shocking was a lot of the people who were coming for me were parents of young children, and I thought they are probably doing this to me and a MAFS contestant and someone else tomorrow. And if we continue to accept it as part of society, how are we going to teach our kids to be better?

So that is something that I take really seriously, and I am hoping that at some point we can make a change. The Survivor experience gave her another unexpected insight, too, leading to her vitiligo diagnosis. She has since questioned the pressures of the entertainment industry.

I have spent my whole career trying to fit into this mould and being told things like, You are not sexy enough, you need to change your body, you need to do this, where I have never questioned being told that, I have always just tried to fit in. And I realised that I am actually part of a really broken system.

If Miranda has a secret weapon in confronting that, it is the air of relentless energy and the seemingly genuine warmth and positivity she exudes. You can see it in spades on the ABC show in which she and Liaw shepherd contestants through a CWA-run cooking competition, with nothing more at stake than a ribbon for the winner. The show is a clear effort on the part of the ABC to fulfil its remit to reach regional Australia.

Embracing Diversity and Regional Engagement

But it is also illustrative of how much the notion of Australianness has expanded since she got her big break. I was brought up in the 80s as an Italian kid. No one wanted to date me, she says. I know that feeling of being called the greasy wog and all those sorts of things.

Miranda's story is one of resilience, from her early struggles to find representation to her later successes and personal challenges. She continues to work across television and film, and her openness about her experiences with bullying and vitiligo has made her a powerful advocate for change.