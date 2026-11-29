A widow describes the sudden death of her 47-year-old husband in May 2020 and experts explain why losing a partner young carries unique challenges.

A woman whose 47-year-old husband died suddenly in May 2020 is sharing the story of his final moments and the grief that followed. Her husband, Herrin, died on an ordinary Wednesday afternoon after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in the emergency department of their local hospital.

He had walked in holding his chest, complaining of mild chest pain. He thought it was probably indigestion after eating a big plate of nachos for lunch. But his wife sensed a twinge of fear in his voice. It was the height of COVID-19, when the world was in a collective state of fear and anxiety.

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Herrin was 47 and in good health, or so they thought. Doctors hooked him up to an ECG machine and performed tests without apparent urgency. The couple shared an irreverent sense of humour, and she tried to make him laugh with a silly joke. She grinned and said: Don't go into the light.

He laughed weakly. Neither thought he was about to die. Not in a million years. She wishes she had said I love you instead, but knows her intention to lighten the mood came from a place of love.

She did not want him to literally go into the light. Then he began to sweat profusely. The energy in the room changed. A male nurse said words that worried her: I don't like that sweating.

She did not like it either. But still, she did not think he was about to die. No way.

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Then his legs began to shake violently and he asked the doctors: Why are my legs shaking? She repeated the question. No one answered. Silence.

Massive Cardiac Arrest in Hospital

Concerned faces. A second later, a massive cardiac arrest jolted him clear off the hospital bed. The room spun, and her legs gave way beneath her. They fought to bring him back while she stood frozen, paralysed by horror.

She called his mother, Faye, who rushed to the hospital. They worked on him for an hour and the family sat shell-shocked, suspended in time, waiting for what would be the worst news of their lives. When the doctor shook his head, eyes downcast, her world imploded. A guillotine fell across the storyline of her life, severing it and leaving her confused and in shock.

She did not know where she was, who she was, or what would become of her and her children. The couple had been together for 11 years, married for the last two. They had two sons, Jasper and Cohen, who were 14 and six. In academic research, the term young widow generally refers to someone who loses their spouse or life partner before midlife.

While there is no universal age cut-off, many studies define young widowhood as occurring before the age of 50, with some setting the threshold even lower, around 40 or 45. The definition is less about the number itself and more about context. It means being widowed while still building a life, often while raising children, establishing a career or planning a shared future. It is a loss that does not fit the expected timeline.

One minute, you are imagining decades together. The next, you are in a sad club you never wanted to join. But grief does not conform to age brackets, and neither does the sense that a life has been cut short. Many people in their 50s, 60s or 70s still feel young in heart, mind and body.

They may have been active, adventurous, deeply connected to their partner and full of plans for the years ahead. When their spouse dies, the shock and injustice can be just as visceral. For these people, categorising widowhood as normal in later life can feel dismissive, as though their pain is somehow more expected and therefore more bearable. Grief is grief.

Grief Australia Chief Executive Explains

No matter what age you are, losing the person you planned to grow old with feels like being severed from the timeline of your life. Whether you are 35 or 75, losing the person you love always comes too soon. Chris Hall, chief executive of Grief Australia, believes losing a partner at a young age violates our assumptions about how life is supposed to unfold.

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As human beings we often have this view that we have an unending supply of tomorrows, he says. We have in our minds this story that will play out, that our relationships will end in old age with our wishes and hopes fulfilled. The first thing losing a life partner at a young age does is that it cuts across that expectation, the expectation that our relationships will end that way.

We often think of grief as an emotional experience but it is obviously much more than that, Hall says. It is about relearning the world. The world is a different place. It forces us to take on new roles, new responsibilities and develop new skills.

All of that is a burden that is quite different from what an older spouse may experience. It is not just grief. It is grief with a thousand complications, and that is why we need to talk about it. In the days after Herrin died, she dragged herself around like a zombie, stumbling through a world that carried on around her, oblivious, as if nothing had happened.

In her book The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion describes the recently bereaved as having a specific look: The look is one of extreme vulnerability, nakedness, openness. She not only felt naked, she felt raw, like she had been skinned alive. The first time she went out in public after Herrin died, she walked down the main street of her vibrant hinterland village and looked around, puzzled. People were going about their business.

The world was still intact. Cars came and went, and people bustled around town and chatted with friends. It made no sense that everything was normal while her world was unrecognisable. She did not know what to say to the first person she recognised.

Encounter at Local Supermarket

It was a young woman she had known around town for a few years. They passed in an aisle of their small local supermarket. She wore yellow. A happy colour.

Too happy, almost offensive. She smiled gently as their trolleys passed and kept walking.

Then she stopped, looked around and backed her trolley up. I just wanted to say I am really sorry about Herrin, she said. I could not just keep walking, I had to come back. Before Belinda's husband died, he left her a hidden note. It set her free to find love again.