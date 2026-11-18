A 69-year-old executor asks about lodgings final tax returns and capital gains exemptions after their 95-year-old mother's death, while other readers seek advice on testamentary trusts, super withdrawals and gifting rules.

A 69-year-old reader is serving as co-executor of their mother's estate alongside a sister, 64, and a brother, 59. The mother died late last year aged 95, and her only substantial asset was the family home, now on the market for about $1.2 million.

The family opened an estate bank account, but funeral expenses, household bills and selling costs have exhausted her remaining cash. The reader is receiving conflicting advice about whether to lodge a final tax return for the mother or a separate return for her estate. Her only income was the age pension and she had not paid income tax for years. The Australian Taxation Office has not been particularly helpful, the reader says.

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Estate Tax Return Responsibilities

The reader asks what their responsibilities are as executors and how to settle the estate without unnecessary complications or delays. The reply advises engaging an accountant and a solicitor to guide the process. If the mother's only income was the age pension, it is unlikely a final personal tax return will be necessary. The ATO should still be notified of her death and advised that no further returns are required.

The estate is a separate matter and may need to lodge a tax return, depending on whether it earns taxable income or makes a taxable capital gain. The sale of the mother's home should be exempt from capital gains tax, provided it was her main residence and settlement occurs within two years of her death. An accountant can confirm the exemption and deal with the ATO.

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As executors, the practical duties are to identify and collect the assets, keep proper records of money received and expenses paid, settle outstanding bills and taxes, and distribute the balance according to the will. Beneficiaries should be kept informed. Enough money should be retained to cover unexpected liabilities. Proceeds should not be distributed until all obligations are met.

Even a straightforward estate can face an unexpected challenge, which is why a solicitor's guidance is valuable. Given the circumstances described, professional costs should be manageable. A little advice now could save considerable expense and worry later. A separate question concerns a testamentary trust of David, who named his three children as equal beneficiaries.

Testamentary Trust Tax Rules

The reader asks whether the 30 per cent minimum tax and non-refundable offset could be avoided by nominating the three children as equal beneficiaries under the excluded election trust option, provided they receive their shares as specified. Estate lawyer Rachael Rofe says this option is available only to trusts existing on July 1, 2028. David's trust, commencing in 2030, could not qualify.

A testamentary trust established from July 1, 2028 can qualify for an exclusion from the 30 per cent minimum tax if its beneficiaries are limited to individuals, tax-exempt entities and special disability trusts. A will allowing companies or trusts to benefit may fail, even if they receive nothing. Earlier trusts are exempt from this condition. The exclusion covers only income from inherited assets.

Get this right and a testamentary trust remains one of the most tax-effective and asset-protective vehicles. The legislation is still before parliament, but David should review his will. For existing family trusts, the election fixes each beneficiary's share, changeable only on death or relationship breakdown. The trustee could no longer favour a lower-income child over a high-income one, losing much flexibility.

Another reader is 67, single and working full-time, earning $3432 a fortnight after tax. They hope to retire within two years. Their superannuation balance is $239,000, and employer and voluntary contributions total the maximum $32,500 a year. They owe $219,400 on a mortgage at 6.89 per cent, with repayments of $788 a fortnight.

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Superannuation Withdrawal For Mortgage

They also have $15,350 in redraw and $6400 in savings. The reader asks whether to withdraw $100,000 from super to reduce the mortgage or leave it invested. They are worried about retiring with a large debt but equally concerned about depleting super. The conventional wisdom was to focus on super because returns should exceed mortgage interest, but those days are gone.

With mortgage rates approaching 7 per cent, reducing debt may be just as beneficial as investing in super, particularly in uncertain times. The reply has no problem with withdrawing money from super to reduce the mortgage, but says to keep making the maximum concessional contributions while working. Once the home is paid off, it becomes a valuable retirement asset.

In later years, accessing some equity through a reverse mortgage or the government's Home Equity Access Scheme could help meet rising living costs. A further question comes from a reader whose father, 63, recently inherited money after the death of his parents. He wants to give $20,000 each to the reader and their sister. He is still working full-time and plans to continue for at least another five years.

The family understands Centrelink has gifting rules and that the $40,000 could affect his future age pension entitlement. They ask about other financial or tax consequences, whether he would pay tax on the gifts, and whether the recipients would have to declare the money as income. The reply says the father will not be eligible for the age pension for another four years, and gifts exceeding Centrelink's allowable limits are counted for five years from the date they are made.

Given the timing, the impact on his future pension should be relatively minor. There are no tax consequences for either the giver or the recipient.

However, once the money is in the recipients' names, any income earned from investing it may be taxable. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.