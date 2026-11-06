Learning support staff shortages place extra duties on school assistants

A partner working as a learning support assistant says about 20 per cent of assistants are on sick or personal leave on any given day, while teachers are replaced and assistants are not. An expert says the problem reflects a system-wide funding issue.

About 20 per cent of rostered learning support assistants at a primary school are on sick or personal leave on any given day, according to a partner of one such staff member.

Teachers on leave are replaced with relief teachers daily, but assistants are not. Attending assistants must continuously cover the duties of absent colleagues. The school does not plan to run on reduced staff. The day runs smoothly only if everyone is present.

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Partner Seeks Avenues To Discuss Staffing Issue

The partner is feeling fatigued with the constant extra duties, which they have been undertaking for a long while. Sick leave and personal leave are taboo subjects, and the partner would never raise or discuss them with colleagues. The partner wants to know their avenues for discussing the issue with school management without coming across as unwilling to do the extra work. They also ask what the school could even do about it.

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It is common to feel a personal responsibility to confront such an issue while being anxious about potential repercussions. Dr Meghan Stacey, an Associate Professor and ARC DECRA Fellow at the University of New South Wales, told Work Therapy that it is no secret that schools run largely on the goodwill of staff. Learning support staff, like teachers, are attracted to their work because they see it as inherently worthwhile and valuable, she says.

That quite frankly makes it an easy target for exploitation. Stacey says this is a huge problem, and one that education systems have only recently started to show a serious interest in tackling. Teacher workload has been getting well-deserved attention in media and policy recently, but the plight of learning support staff does not tend to get as much airtime.

Expert Highlights Essential Role Of Support Staff

She says this is concerning because while teachers are usually replaced if they cannot attend work on a given day, learning support staff may not be, even though they play an essential role at schools across Australia. Stacey says the situation does not seem to be the fault of the partner's colleagues. As the writer says, sick leave and personal leave are taboo, but they are a fundamental right and entitlement.

More importantly, if around 20 per cent of support staff are away on any given day, this indicates a problem that is bigger than any one individual. Given problems of attrition and retention in the education workforce, the problem is likely to be happening in other schools too. Such high proportions of learning support staff using sick and personal leave points to a lack of proper funding.

These circumstances lead to fatigue among learning support assistants, as well as stress and the possibility of burnout. Because allocation of money is at the heart of the problem, Stacey says writing to your local member and agitating for fairer funding arrangements may be a good starting point. The obvious downside is that such change can happen slowly. Regarding what the school can do, Stacey says it depends.

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Options Include Funding And Union Support

Some funding for support staff is tied to particular students and should be used primarily for that purpose. Other funding is more generalised. If they have a good relationship with their principal, the writer's partner could speak to them about any possibilities within the budget for hiring more support staff to share the load. This might have the bonus effect of making work more manageable, reducing leave-taking before it can become a problem for other staff.

Stacey acknowledges the budgets of many schools are stretched pretty thin as it is. With that in mind, another option is joining a union. The right union will depend on where you live and in which educational sector your partner works. If your partner were a school learning support officer in a NSW public school, for example, the Public Service Association might be the best option.

As is so often the case with topics raised in Work Therapy, this is clearly a system problem. Stacey says that for broader change to happen, those responsible for the system need to seriously consider the structural issue at the heart of the question. There is clearly a need to better understand and appreciate the complex work being done in schools and how these institutional ecosystems function.

Material supports must catch up soon, she says, to enable staff such as the writer's partner to do their crucial work. The column was written by Jonathan Rivett, with contact at jonathan@theinkbureau.com.au. The original question came from a reader whose partner is a learning support assistant at a primary school.