Starc denies knowing sandpaper was taken onto field after Khawaja claims

Mitchell Starc rejects Usman Khawaja's claim that all Australian players knew about the 2018 sandpaper plot, as David Warner backs Khawaja and Cricket Australia declines to reopen its investigation.

Mitchell Starc has rejected Usman Khawaja's claim that every member of the Australian team knew about the 2018 sandpaper ball-tampering plot during the Test series against South Africa.

Speaking at Fox Cricket's season launch in Sydney, Starc became the first current player to respond to the revelations in Khawaja's new book, Sabr, which was released today. David Warner, one of only three players punished over the scandal along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, said earlier that Khawaja's claims were 100 per cent accurate. Warner's backing has threatened to overshadow the start of Australia's home Test summer.

Also read Usman Khawaja Says Victoria Was the Best State Side at Ball Tampering

Starc said he had not read the book and probably would not read it. He insisted he did not know a foreign substance was being taken onto the field in Cape Town. We were not aware anything was taken on the field to be tampered with, Starc said. We saw it on the big screen in Cape Town.

Starc Defends 2021 Joint Statement

Starc stood by a joint statement released in 2021 with fellow bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. That statement said they did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until they saw the images on the big screen at Newlands. The 2021 statement also declared they had no knowledge that sandpaper had been taken onto the field in Cape Town. Khawaja's account is at odds with that position.

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Starc said his opinion and recollection had not changed since 2021, though he acknowledged there are clearly differing versions from differing people. Starc also denied knowing that Bancroft or any other Australian player had used sandpaper during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, as alleged by Khawaja. That is the first I was aware of it in Cape Town, Starc said. I will leave that for the said author to explain.

I am sticking to what I said five years ago. Khawaja writes in Sabr that the plan to use sandpaper on the ball in the Cape Town Test was common knowledge among the team. He also claims his pleas to have the entire squad take the blame fell on deaf ears. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said there were no plans to reopen the investigation in light of Khawaja's assertions.

Cricket Australia Rejects New Inquiry

There are specific details in his book that contradict the versions that have been provided by others, Greenberg said. Players were urged to come forward at the time and had the opportunity to do so over the past eight years, and that remains the case, he added. Greenberg said Cricket Australia is comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information received, including what has been seen from Khawaja, and its position has not changed.

We do not see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this, he said. I do not think there is anything that can be gained from that. Starc said he had not spoken to Khawaja in the last day or two. When asked whether he would ever speak to him again, his response was telling.

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It is up to him, Starc said. He suggested it was up to Khawaja whether they maintain a relationship in the future. A Cricket Australia media manager attempted to move the press conference along to a different subject less than four minutes after it began. Starc was polite but bristled visibly when asked questions about the scandal.

Frustration Over Resurfaced Scandal

This time, the wounds of 2018 have been reopened not by the media but by one of his former Test teammates. With Australia preparing for the first Test against New Zealand in Perth on December 9, Starc made no secret of his frustration that the scandal had once again become a major talking point. It is definitely disappointing, he said. That is what we are talking about heading into what has already kicked off an exciting summer.

I thought we were here for the summer of cricket, Starc said with a laugh. I have not really paid much attention to it. Obviously, there are different opinions about eight years ago. We were heavily drilled through the process at the time and since.

I will not speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion has not changed. Different people felt different ways about it at the time and throughout, and certainly through the last eight years, Starc said. I think not only certain players, but certainly there are some staff members. Boof, coach Darren Lehmann, for one has spoken a little bit as well.

He is not to be forgotten in all of that, too. I think Travis Head said it best the other day that the group has changed a lot. Starc said the team is looking forward to what is coming up more than what has been gone. The scandal erupted in 2018 when Cameron Bancroft was caught concealing sandpaper down his trousers in Cape Town.

Smith and Warner were banned for a year and Bancroft for nine months, while Lehmann stood down as coach.