A game reviewer with 70 hours of playtime says GTA VI offers unexpected lessons in being a good boyfriend through the relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia, despite the game's explicit content and R18+ rating.

A game reviewer who received Grand Theft Auto VI early and played its main story mode for more than 70 hours says the game contains important lessons for teenagers and young men despite its R18+ rating.

Relationships And Protagonists Jason Lucia

The reviewer, who has 20 years of experience, says the game can teach players how to be a good boyfriend through the relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia. The game follows Lucia and James, two down-on-their-luck protagonists who start as car thieves. Circumstances outside their control force them to become more extreme with their crimes, which turns into something of a hobby. Lucia is the series' first female protagonist.

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The reviewer calls her one of the most interesting and grounded female lead characters in video games, crafted so well that players will love supporting women's rights and women's wrongs. GTA VI is rated R18+ by the Australian Classification Board due to violence, nudity, and drugs. The reviewer stresses the game is not appropriate for children.

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However, previous GTA games have been criticized for their treatment of women. In GTA VI's world of satirical, exaggerated manosphere culture and aggressive disrespect for women from most male non-playable characters, lead male character Jason is surprisingly healthy and well-rounded. Jason doesn't call out most of the gross things his friends say, but he also doesn't participate in them. Above all, he is a very good boyfriend and may teach others how to be one too.

Early quests involve preparing the home for Lucia to live in when she gets out of jail. Players must get Jason to fix the deck, wash his car, fill the fridge with food she likes, and buy her flowers. Throughout the game, players get opportunities and encouragement to connect with their partner whether playing as Jason or Lucia.

Intimacy And Sex Portrayal Mechanics

Relationship points are earned by calling to check in, spending time together, not abandoning them after a crime, and holding hands while walking around, including into bank robberies. When the relationship reaches its highest level, players can unlock intimacy. The game portrays sex in the wider world as gross and animalistic, something men buy and most women have to offer. Some chapters feel like living in strip clubs.

There are playable scenes in the homes of porn magnates where, although the reviewer didn't participate in any sex, players see intense orgy scenes and a tonne of nudity. Boobs are shown for sexual pleasure and many penises are shown for laughs.

However, there is a massive difference between the desperation for sex across the game's world and the loving, respectful, intimate sex Jason and Lucia have on a wide variety of surfaces. Parents wanting a perfect if deeply uncomfortable way to illustrate the differences between porn sex and real-life sex in loving relationships will find this a surprisingly good teaching tool.

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Parents will need to discuss how the game satirizes the manosphere and how pathetic and insecure much of it is, rather than celebrates it. That distinction can be easy to miss. Jason is an example of secure, largely healthy masculinity aside from the violence. But impressionable young people already marinating in ambient manosphere content will need that pointed out more clearly.

Parents And Young Children Concerns

The reviewer is a feminist, lesbian, mother of a small child. Before getting the game to review, she looked with horror at posts from parents on forums saying they were allowing children as young as 13 to take the day off school to play on release. That is a bold choice, likely from parents who do not understand how adult the themes in these games can get.

In an ideal world, kids would not play GTA VI until they were at least 16. But in a world of fragmented popular culture and few shared cultural moments, teenagers understandably want to be part of it. There is no universe where the reviewer would let an impressionable teenager watch or play it without guidance.

As long as parents sit down to play with their teenagers and have difficult conversations around drugs, alcohol, porn, strippers, violence, gore, robbery, casual misogyny, and the dehumanisation of most non-playable female characters, the reviewer sees no reason to prevent mature teenagers from playing. Generally, it is always good to play video games with your kids to understand which worlds they escape to and why, and to join them there to strengthen your relationship.

Of course, this will be the most awkward 70+ hours of both your lives. You will need to put aside money to cover the therapy you will both need from playing a game with an adolescent boy set in a sex-obsessed city. But that is a small price to pay for quality bonding time.