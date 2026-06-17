Myer criticised for selling 'Pretty girls don't do maths' T-shirt that reinforces harmful gender stereotypes

A T-shirt sold by Myer with the slogan 'Pretty girls don't do maths' has been condemned by the Australian Association of Mathematics Teachers for perpetuating a damaging stereotype that deter girls from pursuing mathematics and STEM careers, echoing past controversies and highlighting a persistent cultural issue with economic implications.

A recent controversial T-shirt sold by Australian department store Myer has sparked widespread criticism for perpetuating harmful stereotypes about gender and mathematics. The shirt, emblazoned with the phrase 'Pretty girls don't do maths,' has been condemned by educators and advocates as a damaging statement that undermines girls' confidence in STEM subjects.

Allan Dougan, chief executive of the Australian Association of Mathematics Teachers, argues that such merchandise reinforces the false notion that attractiveness and mathematical ability are mutually exclusive, a stereotype with serious long-term consequences for girls' educational and career trajectories. The issue is not new; similar controversies have arisen before, such as a New Zealand advertisement for a pink backpack with the slogan 'Can't do long division' and Mattel's 1992 'Math class is tough' Barbie, both of which were withdrawn after public backlash.

These incidents highlight a persistent cultural problem that contradicts modern economic needs, where mathematical skills are increasingly vital for addressing challenges like artificial intelligence, automation, and climate change. Dougan notes that girls who internalize the message that they are 'not maths people' are more likely to disengage from STEM fields, leading to underrepresentation in high-demand, well-paid careers. This is not merely a pipeline issue but a cultural and economic one, influenced by everyday products that normalize harmful stereotypes.

Educators across Australia work tirelessly to counteract this damage, supporting girls who are already talented mathematical thinkers but have absorbed societal messages that discourage them. Dougan calls on Myer and the brand Lioness to remove the product, not just in response to social media outrage but because retailers with Myer's influence have a responsibility to promote positive norms.

He also emphasizes to girls that appearance and intellect are not in conflict, citing the many women mathematicians, engineers, and scientists who succeed regardless of looks. The Australian Association of Mathematics Teachers advocates for a national framework ensuring every student access to meaningful mathematical education, rejecting the idea that any identity precludes intellectual pursuit





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