Myer is launching 40 new beauty brands at its Sydney flagship, status matching David Jones gold and silver members, and recruiting staff as 1500 David Jones workers await redundancy news.

Myer is introducing 40 new beauty, fragrance and cosmetics brands at its flagship Sydney beauty hall on Wednesday, including luxury labels Guerlain, Prada Beauty and Ultraceuticals that were previously stocked by David Jones.

The move is part of an aggressive strategy to poach David Jones customers, employees and suppliers weeks before Christmas. The beauty hall of Myer's flagship Sydney store has been undergoing renovations for the past six months. Spanning two floors and nearly 4,500 square metres, it will stock several new brands at its counters, including Helena Rubinstein, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Ex Nihilo, plus dozens more highly coveted brands in its fragrance section.

Also read Cop in Alan Jones case denies avoiding ‘serious attempt’ to investigate indecent assault allegations

Myer launches status match for David Jones shoppers

Myer is also hoping to convert David Jones' highest spending customers, announcing a new status match program that allows David Jones' silver and gold members to fast-track membership of equivalent status in Myer's loyalty program, Myer One, from today. David Jones members will have just over a month to take up the offer, as the status match program ends on the last day of this year. The offer targets the rival's most loyal and highest spending shoppers.

Advertisement

Some 1500 David Jones employees across 19 stores are waiting to be notified about redundancy packages early next week. Myer has already posted job ads seeking expressions of interest from retail leaders across various locations. Store managers and assistant store managers, merchandise operation managers, and customer service managers are encouraged to apply. If you're considering your next career move and want to explore opportunities with one of Australia's most iconic retailers, we'd love to hear from you, the ad states.

The recruitment push comes as David Jones workers face an uncertain Christmas period. Under chief executive Olivia Wirth, Myer has bolstered its beauty lineup after losing a 17-year partnership with Mecca and in a bid to usurp David Jones' waning status as a destination for premium brands. Wirth said the changes deepen the calibre of the retailer's entire beauty offering. We are transforming what Myer offers in beauty.

New fragrance brands boost Myer beauty offering

The introduction of some of the world's most coveted fragrance houses to a new cosmeceutical skincare segment and a dedicated wellness destination changes the depth and calibre of our entire beauty offering, Wirth said in a statement. Wirth has been introducing sought-after brands to attract younger customers. New additions to Myer's fragrance and parfumerie section will include L'Entropiste, Caron, Solferino, Mind Games, Marc Antoine Barrois and Van Cleef and Arpels.

Niche fragrance brands will include D'Orsay, Commodity, Compagnie Provence, Obvious, Iggy Woo, Room 1015, L'Objet, Fornasetti, Hellenist and New Notes. Other brands will be added across the next four months. Rabanne Beauty and Carolina Herrera Beauty will be introduced in December, followed by Burberry Beauty in January and Marc Jacobs Beauty in March. New wellness brands will include Liberation Botanicals, Salt Lab, Perdays, Shakti, Sodii, Ziish and Brillo Beauty.

Advertisement

Strategic moves challenge David Jones market position

The status match offer gives David Jones' gold and silver members equivalent standing in Myer One. The program runs until the final day of this year, giving members just over a month to switch. Myer's beauty expansion follows the loss of its 17-year partnership with Mecca, a significant blow to its cosmetics offering. The new beauty hall represents a major investment in reclaiming premium brand status from David Jones.

The combined moves mark one of the most direct challenges to David Jones in years, targeting its customers through loyalty incentives, its staff through recruitment, and its suppliers through new brand partnerships. Myer's flagship Sydney store will showcase the new beauty hall from Wednesday.