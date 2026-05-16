Myrmeleon Houstoni: The First Known Image of Australia's Unseen Dragonfly

This article discusses the discovery of Judy Allen, a bushwalker from Mildura, of the Myremeleon Houstoni dragonfly, which she photographed near Red Cliffs in Queensland in February 2021. Ms Allen's image was then used in a book about lacewing insects, filling a data gap of this species. Her daughter, Fiona, also managed to capture more of these elusive creatures. The article emphasizes the significance of citizen scientists like Ms Allen and her daughter in the compilation of biological data.

Judy Allen , a bushwalker from Mildura, discovered and photographed an unusual wild insect, the Myremeleon Houstoni dragonfly, which had not been photographed before. She has provided the first public image of this species, filling a data gap on its distribution across Australia.

Ms Allen's daughter, Fiona, has also photographed a Myremeleon Houstoni dragonfly, making the mother and daughter duo the only ones to have documented these creatures. The author of a book on lacewing insects contacted Ms Allen to use her image, as the species had not been photographed outside of museums. The duo's contributions to the iNaturalist website highlight the value of citizen scientists in compiling biological data and filling data gaps.

The Myremeleon Houstoni, despite being found across Australia, is a relatively unknown species, and the first photo of this insect is both exciting and valuable for the scientific community





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