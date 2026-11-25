Former National Australia Bank employee Daniela LoCastro has posted unverified corruption and drug allegations on Instagram and dared NAB to sue her. NAB has hit back at the claims as unfair and damaging, while legal experts say the bank has limited options.

A former National Australia Bank employee who has been airing scandalous and unverified accusations against the bank on Instagram has all but dared the institution to sue her.

The bank has now hit back at the stream of posts on her Instagram page alleging everything from corruption to illicit drug use. NAB has emailed all of its staff branding the claims it had ignored for months as unfair and damaging. Daniela LoCastro was scheduled to meet with two senior executives from the bank on Thursday. She has declined NAB's invitation to speak with senior staff to air her concerns.

Also read NAB CEO Andrew Irvine hits back at ex-worker Daniela LoCastro's Instagram posts

LoCastro Challenges National Australia Bank

In the email to staff, NAB said it would hear LoCastro out and committed to protect NAB personnel from further posts. LoCastro said she would not be deterred by any legal action. I would love to take it to court because I would love the courts to see what they are doing, she said. I am very well-connected to personal injury lawyers.

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In an interview, LoCastro confirmed she does not verify the information that she receives via messages and a Google form that allows anonymous submissions from people who largely identify themselves as current or former NAB staff. NAB hits back at online advocate's salacious claims. LoCastro said she was asking NAB to investigate the claims she posts. Let us investigate it because that is what investigations are for, she said.

Employee relations do exactly that. Asked whether she risked tarnishing the reputations of innocent NAB employees with false claims, LoCastro said she would remove claims if the bank showed they were false. If it is wrong, take it down, and I will do a post about it being wrong, she said. That has not happened to date, she said.

Legal Experts Assess Defamation Risks

Legal experts said there were several avenues the bank or its staff could potentially pursue if it wanted to address LoCastro's posts, but there was no guarantee any would succeed or stop LoCastro from posting. University of Sydney Professor David Rolph said that companies were generally not allowed to sue for defamation. An individual staff member could, Rolph said, but courts tend to order people to pay up for defamatory claims, rather than barring the material from being repeated.

If there is material that discloses private information, we now have the statutory tort of invasion of privacy or breach of confidence, Rolph said. That could make it easier for a court to order someone to stop airing the claims. NAB has said it asked Meta to take down some of LoCastro's posts. It refused.

Meta itself is difficult to sue in Australia because the entity technically responsible for its apps such as Instagram is located in America. Even if it were to submit to the Australian courts, the company has a defence under defamation law if it takes down offending posts within seven days of receiving a legal letter. Meta has not specifically commented on LoCastro's posts.

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Principals Stress Early Action Importance

One senior public relations executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that NAB had to act and should have addressed LoCastro's account, which has about 20,000 followers, sooner. You have to go hard and early and often, he said. You do have to shut everything down. Gone are the days when you can just ignore problems.

But, he cautioned, the bank would suffer some damage by entering a tussle with an individual who was positioning themselves as a customer advocate and whistleblower. You have to realise it is no win either way, you will lose some face over it, he said. Social media has become a new vector for staff to raise concerns about workplaces.

ANZ faced a wave of leaks on Reddit after it announced 3500 job cuts last year and the corporate social networking site Blind is popular with tech workers at companies such as Canva. But the corporate scandals that have resulted in the most change at companies, such as the KPMG whistleblower saga, have often involved traditional media. LoCastro's dissatisfaction with Australia's big banks began some years ago.

Family Scams Fuel Personal Grievances

She said her father, 72, had been caught up in two scams that siphoned off large sums of money into false superannuation investments and invoice payments. That money flowed via Westpac and NAB accounts, LoCastro said, and neither bank repaid the money. This masthead has not independently verified those claims. A NAB spokeswoman declined to comment on the allegations or the steps it could take to deal with LoCastro's posts.

A Westpac spokesman said he was unable to comment on individual cases, but said that in general the bank recognised scams were deeply distressing for customers. Stopping scams is one of our highest priorities and we continue to invest significantly in prevention measures, including enhanced monitoring, customer warnings and support teams, the spokesman said. Where a customer has transferred money to a scammer, we work hard to recover funds where possible.