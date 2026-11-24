NAB chief executive Andrew Irvine has emailed all staff defending them against salacious and unverified Instagram accusations by former bank worker Daniela LoCastro. The bank offered to meet LoCastro as it cut 2500 jobs and botched voluntary redundancy emails.

NAB chief executive Andrew Irvine has issued a broadside against a self-described customer advocate who has been publishing salacious and unverified accusations about the bank and its staff online.

NAB CEO Emails Staff Over Instagram Posts

After ignoring the Instagram posts by former bank worker Daniela LoCastro for weeks, Irvine sent all NAB staff a lengthy email on Tuesday saying the bank would act to protect its personnel from unfair and damaging posts. The posts include claims that NAB staff are having affairs, using drugs, bullying colleagues and are corrupt. Many name individual NAB staff and do not come with evidence, which is why this masthead has chosen not to repeat the exact allegations.

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In his email, Irvine accused LoCastro of targeting current and former staff, their partners and even children, as well as top executives. We know many people are experiencing hurt and distress from these posts, and this is extremely disappointing, Irvine said in the email, seen by this masthead. He said the bank was caring for its staff.

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At the same time we are seeking to protect current and former NAB colleagues from further unfair and damaging posts of this kind, Irvine said. The bank had offered to meet with LoCastro on Tuesday afternoon, Irvine said, without naming her. Sources close to the bank said it had tried to get some posts taken down but Meta, which owns Instagram, had refused. In a post on Tuesday, LoCastro appeared to respond to Irvine.

LoCastro Responds to Irvine in Post

A lengthy email, but no call from the customer obsessed CEO, oh Mr Irvine, where did you learn those leadership and customer service skills? LoCastro posted. Her page has about 19,500 followers. She solicits stories about NAB both from people who contact her directly and a Google form that allows anonymous submissions.

LoCastro describes herself as a 14-year veteran of banking who was made redundant six times. I have become a full-time customer advocate, she has written. NAB is in the midst of a major round of cutting 2500 jobs. This week it botched emails letting staff know that their applications for voluntary redundancy had been accepted.

The communications went out before staff had been told individually. Irvine said that, amid the change, he wanted staff to continue to be able to raise concerns. We want you to do that, he said, pointing to channels such as NAB's whistleblower hotline. This masthead has previously reported that the hotline is run by the embattled consultancy KPMG, which has also done work for the bank on a major underpayment issue.

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NAB Condemns Unverified Allegations Online

Speaking up about concerns and possible wrongdoing is not the same as online content that contains untrue, unverified and potentially harmful allegations about individuals, Irvine said. We should be able to disagree, challenge and raise concerns while still treating each other with respect. A Meta spokesperson said: Instagram gives people a place to be heard, share their experiences and express their opinions, including views others may disagree with.

We aim to strike a careful balance between supporting freedom of expression and protecting people from bullying and harassment. NAB has also pushed for upgraded online safety laws that would impose a duty of care on big-tech platforms. A NAB spokeswoman declined to add to Irvine's email. The Business Briefing newsletter delivers major stories, exclusive coverage and expert opinion.