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NAB posts $6.14 billion profit as overdue home loan repayments rise

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
NAB posts $6.14 billion profit as overdue home loan repayments rise
Home Loan Arrears · Net Interest Margin · Business Lending
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National Australia Bank reported a 9 per cent drop in annual profit to $6.14 billion, with overdue home loan repayments increasing and credit impairment charges rising to $1.5 billion.

National Australia Bank has posted a $6.14 billion profit, 9 per cent lower than last year, as overdue home loan repayments ticked up. The bank also announced on Thursday that its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, increased by 6 basis points to 1.8 per cent.

NAB, the country's biggest lender to businesses, grew its market share in business loans, with balances rising 9.8 per cent over the year. The result comes amid a challenging economic environment. NAB chief executive Andrew Irvine said the economic outlook remained uncertain. Global events are weighing on confidence, and many households and businesses are managing higher living and operating costs.

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NAB profit falls to $6.1 billion, overdue home loan repayments tick up

Housing Market Downturn Weighs On Growth

The bank said household consumption growth is expected to slow, and the downturn in the housing market is likely to weigh on activity. Cost pressures continue to pose a material risk to the economy, while the housing market correction adds downside risk to growth. Household savings buffers remained strong, with a low number of home loan borrowers in negative equity. Offset balances increased by 11 per cent over the year.

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However, NAB said arrears deteriorated across the second half of the year. Loan repayments 30 days or more overdue climbed 11 basis points to 1.69 per cent between March and September this year. The bank's credit impairment charge was $1.5 billion, compared to $833 million last year. NAB said this reflected a more challenging economic outlook, growth in loan volumes, asset quality deterioration in business lending, and the impact of house price declines on its Australian mortgage portfolio.

Westpac And NAB Post Lower Profits

In a separate development, Westpac expects an 11 per cent fall in house prices and has posted a $6.8 billion profit. NAB also axed 2500 jobs. Millie Muroi is the economics writer at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age covering workplace and economics. She was formerly an economics correspondent based in Canberra's Press Gallery and the banking writer based in Sydney. Instagram/TikTok: @millie.muroi

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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Home Loan Arrears Net Interest Margin Business Lending Credit Impairment
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