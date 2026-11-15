Analysis of NAB, Qantas, Canva, and Atlassian layoffs reveals AI impact on jobs is limited. Economic gains remain in stocks, not productivity, echoing Solow paradox.

Four years after the launch of ChatGPT, the anticipated revolution in workplace efficiency has failed to materialize in broader economic data. Despite massive investment in infrastructure and a booming stock market, productivity growth remains stagnant. This outcome mirrors the economic landscape of the 1990s, where technology expanded rapidly without immediately translating into tangible output gains. The current era is defined by significant corporate restructuring announcements, yet the underlying mechanisms driving these changes warrant close scrutiny.

The Solow Paradox Repeats in AI Era

Robert Solow, the Nobel prize-winning economist, famously observed in 1987 that the computer age was visible everywhere except in productivity statistics. Computers had been established for 40 years before his remark, and real productivity gains only emerged later with the internet. Those gains proved short-lived, creating a cyclical pattern of hype followed by modest returns. The current generative AI boom follows this exact trajectory, with excitement outpacing actual efficiency improvements. Massive capital has flowed into datacenters, analogous to the fiber optics investment of the dotcom era. This infrastructure spending bets on future demand that has not yet fully materialized. The primary economic benefit has been a stock market boom rather than a revolution in worker output. Corporate leaders promise transformation, but the statistical reality tells a different story.

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NAB Denies AI Role in Staff Reductions

NAB specifically denied that artificial intelligence played any role in its recent decision to reduce its workforce. The bank has a long-standing history of announcing mass sacking in most years since 2010, sometimes more than once per year. Despite these frequent announcements, NAB's total employment numbers have remained unchanged over time. Many employees have voluntarily quit or retired, creating natural turnover that the bank utilizes strategically. The business model mirrors other major banks and large employers who hire when necessary and sack whenever it is profitable to do so. This approach reflects traditional capitalist practices rather than a technological displacement of labor. Critics note this behavior is far from the loyalty expected in past eras of big employment. The announcement serves as business as usual for the institution, challenging the narrative of AI-driven job losses.

Qantas Offshoring and Strategic Ambiguity

Qantas has invoked AI as a justification for outsourcing 850 jobs to India, a decision consistent with its longstanding strategy. The airline claims these positions will eventually be replaced by automation, complicating the narrative of immediate job cuts. However, this reasoning weakens the corporate case for offshoring existing staff ahead of time. If automation is imminent, sending workers to a new overseas operation appears redundant and inefficient. The move aligns with a pattern of prioritizing cost savings over Australian workers while claiming preferential treatment as a national flag carrier. This strategy allows the airline to maintain lower operational costs while projecting a modern image. Political observers are urged to examine the hospitality provided in the Chairman's Lounge carefully. The true driver appears to be standard offshoring tactics rather than a sudden technological mandate.

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Canva and Atlassian Face Model Challenges

Canva appears more vulnerable to AI disruption due to its software as a service business model. The company charges monthly or annual subscriptions for accessible graphics design software, which has been highly successful for users avoiding complex packages. Generative AI now allows users to create event posters in seconds with specified styles and color schemes. Although some critics label this output as AI slop, many consumers are willing to settle for these quick results. This shift threatens Canva's value proposition for simple design tasks. Atlassian faces a different challenge, with its project management and organization-wide data tools being harder to replicate. Piecemeal AI use by individual workers is unlikely to replace these comprehensive functions entirely. While reverse engineering software packages is possible, the extent of this threat remains to be seen. The distinction between simple graphic tools and complex data systems is crucial for understanding future job security.

Stock Market Apocalypse Over Jobs

The hyperscalers themselves, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Alphabet, are not immune to market pressures. Cheap open-weight models from DeepSeek in China and Mistral in France are running only a year or so behind leaders. These competitors invest only a small fraction of the capital required by the top tier firms. This democratization of technology suggests that large language models may become essential utilities like email rather than profit centers. If AI becomes a baseline necessity with low margins, the financial implications for tech giants will be severe. We are more likely to see an apocalypse in the stock market than in the jobs market. The disconnect between corporate announcements and economic reality defines this current period. Investors must look beyond the hype to understand the true trajectory of generative AI.