Kate McClymont tells court police involvement was 'nail in the coffin' for Alan Jones story

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Kate McClymont gave a second day of evidence in the Alan Jones trial, discussing her messages with police and complainants.

Sydney Morning Herald chief investigative reporter Kate McClymont told the mother of a man accusing Alan Jones of kissing him non-consensually as a teenager that police involvement was brilliant and would be the nail in the coffin, a court has heard.

McClymont returned to the witness box at the NSW Local Court on Wednesday for a second day of evidence in Jones's criminal trial. Her reporting on Jones triggered a police investigation into the former 2GB broadcaster. Jones, 85, is standing trial on 19 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching without consent against five male complainants between 2003 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty and denies the alleged physical acts occurred.

Also read Investigative Journalist Kate McClymont Questions in Alan Jones Trial

McClymont Evidence Continues

McClymont testified she spoke to three men who later became complainants, known as C, A and H, between late 2023 and early 2024. She gave a statement about Jones to police in June 2024. The court heard A and his mother connected with McClymont after reading a story she wrote about Jones in late 2023. A, now a doctor, first spoke to police in 2018, but a formal investigation did not commence until years later.

During cross-examination by Jones's barrister Gabrielle Bashir, SC, McClymont was played a clip from her recorded conversation with A's mother in December 2023. In the call, McClymont said: This would be an absolute nail in the coffin that the police were involved. That's just brilliant. Oh, I'm breathless.

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Bashir put to her: You meant the nail in the coffin of Alan Jones. No, McClymont replied. Bashir pressed that McClymont was saying it was a nail in the coffin that police were involved in A's allegation about Jones. McClymont disagreed, saying police had said around the time of the call that they had received no complaints about Jones and were not investigating him.

McClymont said: The fact that someone has come forward and said, we went to police ... as far as the story goes, this is a significant event. It doesn't mean killing Mr Jones. It is the nail in the coffin for the story. On December 12, 2023, McClymont said in a WhatsApp message to A: And if police do re-open the investigation, please let me know.

Text Messages Examined

That would be big news for the story. Bashir also took McClymont to text messages she sent A's mother on March 19, 2024, starting with: All I want to say is Alan Jones is the subject of a police investigation!!!! Bashir asked McClymont if she also texted the mother later that day, I hope the shit does hit the fan for him! followed by a smiley face and two poo emojis. McClymont agreed.

She also agreed it was fair to say media channels were saturated in December 2023 and again in November 2024, after Jones's arrest, with the allegations she was first to report. McClymont agreed that H contacted her in January 2024 and told her about an alleged incident at an event in Sydney that he described as not a big deal.

He alleges the then broadcaster placed his hand on the top of his back at the event and went slowly down my back and then rested it on my bottom. Bashir put to McClymont that she suggested to H that Jones was using his position of power to get what he wanted, and the complainant adopted that. McClymont agreed. She published his allegation in an article in mid-2024, the court heard.

I said I wouldn't use his name [or organisation], McClymont said. She said H did not tell her not to use what he told her, nor did he say it was off the record. Bashir asked: He didn't complain to you that his account had been published, did he? No, McClymont said.

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Police Communications and Trial

She said she passed on to H the contact details of one of the detectives investigating Jones. He gave me permission to release his name to police, McClymont said. The court has heard that McClymont declined in September 2025 to provide transcripts or recordings of her conversations with complainants to police because they were confidential sources. She was later subpoenaed for this material.

McClymont was also asked by Bashir about messages she received from Erin Bouda, then a NSW Police media spokesperson, starting on November 15, 2024. Jones was arrested on November 18, the court heard. This masthead is owned by Nine Entertainment, which also produces A Current Affair. Bashir read aloud from the text message exchange: It's Erin Bouda on my personal number.

Please save this one as I'll probably use it to reach out to you when it goes down. Can hardly wait! McClymont replied to Bouda. On November 18 at 7.51am, McClymont texted Bouda on that number and asked if Jones had been arrested at his apartment, the court heard, and Bouda replied: Yes.

Beauty!! McClymont replied, the court heard. Bouda also told McClymont when Jones was leaving his apartment, the court heard. Bashir asked: You understood the purpose of that to be so that journalists and photographers could be at the ready, didn't you.

Yes, McClymont said. Images of Mr Jones under arrest in the police car followed, didn't they, Bashir said. They did, McClymont replied. The trial continues.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.