A look back at the chaotic triumph of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, when a fledgling Australia hastily cobbled together the Games and sought international approval with a mix of naivety and larrikinism.

Melbourne's 1956 Olympics were a chaotic triumph built on naivety and larrikinism. When the world doubted a small colonial outpost could host the biggest sporting event, organisers had precious little idea of what was involved.

Yet they found a way. In July 1954, two years before the Games, Melbourne lord mayor Robert Solly summoned the city's key women's groups. Representatives from the Country Women's Association, National Council of Women, Girl Guides, YWCA and Housewives Association gathered at Town Hall.

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Then premier John Cain snr spoke, urging women to welcome visitors and to assuage fears of hordes of foreigners. A committee was formed to co-ordinate women's groups. The Olympics Civics Committee was created. No women were on it.

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The volunteer Housewives Brigade was also created to help make 6000 beds and tidy rooms in the athletes' village in Heidelberg. Organisers worried about too few hotel beds and encouraged households to open their doors to foreign tourists. At the time, a quarter of Melbourne houses had no refrigerator, two-thirds no hot running water in the bathroom and most had outside toilets. As it turned out, distance and flight prices meant few international visitors came beyond athletes and teams.

Two months from the Games, organisers lacked cooks who knew how to prepare food foreign visitors needed. The White Australia Policy was still 10 years from being scrapped. European migrants had begun to alter shop vegetables, but dinners remained chops and three veg. Roast lamb was as exotic as it got.

It was August, barely two months before athletes arrived, and the organising committee had still not hired Asiatic cooks. At the last minute, 10 cooks arrived, provided by a shipping line. It was emblematic of Games hastily cobbled together. It was never certain the MCG would be the main stadium.

Venue Debates and Stadium Problems

There was discussion of the Showground, St Kilda, and a 150,000-seat venue at Princes Park. Even Carlton's No.1 ticket holder, prime minister Robert Menzies, saw the financial folly and agreed with Cain snr that it would be at the MCG or nowhere. That still displeased the Victorian Cricketers Association and MCC, uncomfortable with ripping up the pitch where Donald Bradman had played. When they ripped it up and laid a track, visiting athletes were not pleased.

The cinder track was poor. But they got a track built in time. They found a way, as they did finding cooks. As they did getting the Olympic torch to Melbourne, buying local maps from Shell service stations to navigate from Cairns.

As they did when the second-to-last torch relay runner entered Punt Road Oval to hand the torch to Ron Clarke, only to find the gate padlocked and shimmy through another turnstile. As they did cobbling together an equestrian event in Stockholm, Sweden, because quarantine laws would not allow horses into Australia in time. Historian and journalist Dr Nick Richardson, author of the book 1956, observed the city's naivety was its greatest asset.

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Seeking International Approval

Australia was barely more than 50 years from Federation when it invited the world to visit. Sport was the enticement but also the vehicle to hesitantly seek the world's approval for the fledgling city and federated country. An Olympic arts festival opened before the Games. Victorian governor Sir Dallas Brooks said: Australia is only a young country and we are very proud of our achievements, but we are fully conscious of our shortcomings.

So we hope you will find something to enjoy and admire in the exhibitions, and we all look forward to learning something from your friendly criticisms. Journalist A.A. Phillips had coined the term cultural cringe in a Meanjin article six years earlier. Perhaps Sir Dallas considered it advice, not criticism.

Richardson said: There was an attitude that they knew what we were not, but they wanted the world to come and tell us we were OK. It was that desperate search for a pat on the head. The grasping need for international approval partly missed a shift already occurring. Ray Lawler's Summer of the Seventeenth Doll was showing, though the cast had to be persuaded to perform with Australian accents and not affect grand English flourish.

Satire and Television Impact

It was for the Games that Barry Humphries debuted Edna Everage in an Olympic Sketch, turning a mocking mirror on suburban Australia. The arrival of TV presented the housewife from Moonee Ponds to a national audience, lampooning the same cringe A.A. Phillips had chronicled. It spoke to a larrikinism drawn out by the Games.

As the torchbearers wended through Sydney, university student Barry Larkin, dressed in the same long grey trousers, white shirt and green tie as official runners, appeared with friends bearing a torch made from a plum pudding tin atop a chair leg, with a flame lit from three pairs of army-issue underpants soaked in kerosene. Police duly provided him and his cohort an escort.