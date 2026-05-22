Naomi Ishiguro's Journey from Half-Japanese Childhood to Fantasy Writer

Naomi Ishiguro, the daughter of renowned author Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, has found success in the fantasy genre through her first and new novels. 'The Core of My Heart' and 'The Letter-Writer from the Isle of Dogs' explore themes of community, identity, and the impact of war on personal relationships, drawing heavily from Ken Loach's empathetic social realism. Ishiguro's new novel, a trilogy, weaves Japanese and European folklore elements to build a rich, immersive world filled with samurai, yakuza, and a pink-furred dragon.

When she was a child, Naomi Ishiguro was often given small gifts from Japan by adults who thought that, being half-Japanese, she would be interested.

The daughter of Lorna MacDougall, a Scottish former social worker, and the eminent novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro grew up to write a fantasy trilogy full of Shinto spirits, Japanese dragons, and black-clad gangs fighting with samurai swords. She was inspired by Ken Loach and her own experiences of growing up multicultural in London.

Naomi Ishiguro’s first novel, 'The Core of My Heart', observes the awkward friendship between a middle-class boy at a grammar school and a Romany boy he meets on the common where the travelling people camp. She weaves European folktales and empathetic social realism into her work. Her second novel, 'The Letter-Writer from the Isle of Dogs', revolves around a family cobbled together by circumstance and the strong spirit of community among its waifs and strays.

This dark fantasy novel is set in a mythical archipelago, Rainshadow City, and features samurai, yakuza, steampunk elements, and a pink-furred dragon. Born in London, Naomi Ishiguro felt self-conscious growing up with her multicultural background. She felt that getting too engaged in Japanese culture might challenge her place in Britain.

However, she was very lucky in growing up in a multicultural environment. Her first instinct was to explore pre-Norman Anglo-Saxon poetry, a hardcore fan of the Anglosphere. But after studying literature at university, she felt drawn towards Japanese culture, which she combined with European folktales in her creative writing





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