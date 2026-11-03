Year 5 NAPLAN writing tests to return to pen and paper from 2028

Australian education ministers agree to scrap online NAPLAN writing tests for year 5 students from 2028, with year 5 joining year 3 in handwritten testing, amid concerns over screen time and declining academic results.

Australian education ministers have agreed that year 5 students will sit NAPLAN writing tests with pen and paper from 2028, scrapping online testing for that cohort.

Year 5 NAPLAN to Be Handwritten

The decision was made in response to declining academic results and a growing backlash against classroom technology. It means year 5 students will join year 3 students in taking the writing assessment by hand. Whether years 7 and 9 students will also return to handwritten tests has not yet been decided. New South Wales Education Minister Prue Car is pushing for those years to also be pen and paper.

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The Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority, which administers NAPLAN, will provide advice on that. Car said the evidence from classrooms points clearly to the ongoing value of handwriting and its importance for student development and engaging a different way of learning. She added that governments are listening to teachers and families who want a sensible, balanced approach to technology use in schools.

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The National Assessment Program Literacy and Numeracy assesses students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 on foundational knowledge, but scores have been consistently poor. Recent NAPLAN results have shown that one third of Australian students are not meeting challenging but reasonable expectations in foundational literacy and numeracy. The shift follows Australia's worst ever results in the Programme for International Student Assessment.

That global test revealed Australian students spend an average of 2.6 hours per day using digital devices, compared with the OECD average of 1.7 hours per day. Car said there is strong evidence that excessive screen time harms student outcomes. She said ministers across the country agreed to work towards year 5 NAPLAN being a handwritten writing test, in addition to year 3 already being pen and paper.

Car said the change is about how children learn and that they do better when writing by hand rather than typing on a screen. She said making the assessment pen to paper will necessitate more classroom time being pen and paper rather than computer-based. Car also said education ministers agreed to a wider digital detox as part of a move towards evidence-based classroom practices.

New South Wales Screen Time Limits

In New South Wales, mandatory screen time limits in classrooms will be phased in from 2028, from preschool to year 12. This includes a cap of 90 minutes of screen time a day. From the start of the 2027 school year, students at all government, Catholic and independent schools will be required to have personal devices, including smart glasses, phones and smartwatches, switched off and stored during school hours.

Teachers at state secondary schools will be required to plan device-free learning, although time limits won't be enforced. The Heads Up Alliance, a grassroots movement of parents lobbying against screen time, welcomed the reforms but said more is needed. Ahead of the education ministers' meeting on Monday, the alliance wrote to every minister. They reminded them that tens of thousands of parents and teachers had signed a petition calling for the restoration of handwriting as a core education policy.

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Founder Dany Elachi said New South Wales' recently announced screen time parameters and proposed NAPLAN reforms are steps in the right direction, but more will be needed to reverse the decline in Australian educational standards. He said Australia's Digital Education Revolution of 2008 was in effect a vast experiment on children, and the results are now impossible to ignore.

Education Ministers Back Reform

In a statement, the group said changes to year 5 NAPLAN are a start but there is a lot more to achieve. They said: Changes to year five NAPLAN are a start. But stay with us; with your continued support, there's a lot more to achieve. Victorian Education Minister Gabrielle Williams said she supports the shift to pen and paper testing for year 5 pupils.

She will consider her position on years 7 and 9 alongside her interstate colleagues. She said Victorian students are the best in the nation in NAPLAN and the changes will help lift results even further. Ministers will release a communique which is expected to endorse a new federal super commission in part to address concerning year 12 drop out rates.

Ministers were also considering reforms to the primary school maths curriculum and new additions to the national curriculum to address anti-Semitism. The decision to return to pen and paper for year 5 NAPLAN is seen as a response to declining academic results and a growing backlash against classroom technology.