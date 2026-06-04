NAPLAN Writing Exam Disruption: No Mark Adjustments for Students Affected by Online Platform Crash

Students in years 5, 7, and 9 across eastern states experienced a significant disruption during the NAPLAN writing exams in March, with the online platform crashing for about two hours. The Australian Curriculum and Reporting Authority (ACARA) confirmed that students had to retake the exam, but no mark adjustments will be made. Results will be sent to parents in July, accompanied by a caveat detailing the disruption. An independent review has been commissioned to assess the quality of test data and its longitudinal value. The NAPLAN test, introduced in 2008, has faced criticism from various groups, including teacher unions. Recently, the Australian Government Primary Principals Association proposed removing the writing section due to 'significant problems' in the past two years. Federal Education Minister Jason Clare has not yet provided a response to this proposal, pending advice from ACARA.

Students in years 5, 7, and 9 across eastern states experienced a significant disruption during the NAPLAN writing exams in March, with the online platform crash ing for about two hours.

The Australian Curriculum and Reporting Authority (ACARA) confirmed that students had to retake the exam, but no mark adjustments will be made. ACARA chief executive Stephen Gniel acknowledged that the incident may have affected students' performance due to stress or other factors. Results will be sent to parents in July, accompanied by a caveat detailing the disruption. An independent review has been commissioned by Education Services Australia, which manages the online testing platform.

The review aims to assess the quality of test data and its longitudinal value. The NAPLAN test, introduced in 2008, has faced criticism from various groups, including teacher unions. Recently, the Australian Government Primary Principals Association proposed removing the writing section due to 'significant problems' in the past two years. Federal Education Minister Jason Clare has not yet provided a response to this proposal, pending advice from ACARA





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NAPLAN Writing Exams Online Platform Crash Mark Adjustments ACARA Education Minister Jason Clare

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