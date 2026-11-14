Narratives of War: How Storytelling Shapes Conflict and Memory

An analysis of the critical role storytelling plays in war, examining how narratives influence behavior and political power, while highlighting new artistic forms emerging from modern conflicts that challenge traditional heroic myths.

The manner in which wars are narrated and depicted possesses profound implications for how conflicts are actually waged and understood. This perspective is powerfully articulated by classical scholar Alice König, whose extensive research into ancient and modern warfare highlights the critical link between narrative and action.

She argues that creating and consuming stories, whether through prose, poetry, or visual arts, does more than merely reflect the past; it actively generates images, shapes expectations, and envisions the future. These narratives directly influence real-world behaviors, establishing a feedback loop where stories justify actions and actions reinforce stories. Historically, depictions of war have often normalized violence, particularly sexual violence against women.

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Women as Spolia in War Narratives

From the epic poems of Homer onwards, women have frequently been portrayed as spolia, bargaining chips, or battlefields themselves, with their suffering treated as an inevitable and unquestioned aspect of conflict. For millennia, dominant narratives have looked blindly past the specific experiences of women, ignoring the trauma inflicted upon them even as rape was eventually recognized as an independent war crime. The relationship between power and war is cyclical and symbiotic.

Those who hold power create wars, and the conduct of these wars, in turn, consolidates their power, provided the outcomes align with intended narratives. However, when reality contradicts the story, the narrative can collapse, as seen in political upheavals like the US midterm elections, where economic realities like fuel prices undermined political messaging.

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A stark contemporary example of this dynamic is found in Russia, where the state constantly invokes the memory of the Great Patriotic War to justify the invasion of Ukraine. This propaganda effort effectively collapses decades of history, framing the current conflict as a continuation of the fight against nazism, thereby legitimizing violence through historical myth-making.

Need for Truthful War Stories

Such manipulations demonstrate how powerful entities use war narratives to maintain control and justify aggression, often stripping away the complex human reality of the conflict in favor of simplified, heroic, or victimized archetypes. Given these distortions, there is an urgent need for new, truthful, and complete stories about war that challenge dominant patriarchal narratives of heroism and sacrifice. While official remembrances offer dignity and respect, they often lack the raw truth that artists and poets provide.

Wilfred Owen, for instance, stripped away the glamour of war, depicting soldiers as broken and suffering. Similarly, ancient texts like the Iliad contain laments that honor the dead from the perspective of those left behind, emphasizing loss over victory. In modern conflicts, such as the Russo-Ukrainian war, veterans often engage in immediate storytelling to process trauma and affirm their survival.

Evolving Ukrainian Memorialization Forms

Ukrainian artists and writers are developing new forms to capture this jagged reality, such as documentary fairytale styles that blend folklore with stark reality, or intimate video letters that eschew false heroism. Memorialization is also evolving, with creators like Dasha Chechushkova establishing humble situational gardens that honor the dead through living plants, offering a poignant and temporary tribute that contrasts with grand, permanent monuments.

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These evolving forms of expression attempt to convey the incomprehensible darkness of war, providing a more authentic connection to the lived experience of conflict than traditional narratives allow.