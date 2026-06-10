Natalie Barr issues warning to Channel Seven viewers as scammers impersonate her online

Sunrise host Natalie Barr has issued a warning to her fans after scammers pretended to be her on social media to con viewers out of their money. Barr shared her concern after one fan alerted her to a message they had received from a fake account impersonating her. The scammer used her name and image on social media in an attempt to con her viewers out of money. Barr has been made aware of a number of similar incidents where fake social media accounts have pretended to be her.

Sunrise host Natalie Barr issues urgent warning to Channel Seven viewers as fraudsters impersonate her online. Barr shared her concern after one fan alerted her to a message they had received from a fake account impersonating her.

The scammer used her name and image on social media in an attempt to con her viewers out of money. Barr has been made aware of a number of similar incidents where fake social media accounts have pretended to be her. She urged her fans to 'trust your instincts' if a message 'doesn't feel right', then block the account and report it to the social media platform.

Barr also asked people to check in on vulnerable relatives as 'they are often the people being targeted'





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Natalie Barr Sunrise Channel Seven Scammers Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Channel 7 star steals the show at emotion-charged Big Freeze‘He can’t stand up, he’s gone under... that was very nearly the first drowning!’

Read more »

Seven arrested as police manhunt for escaped bikie continuesSeven people have been arrested as police continue to look for Mongols bikie Brandt Graham who escaped from custody last week.

Read more »

Big Freeze 12 delivers stunning TV numbers across screens of Seven‘We know he would have absolutely loved what unfolded at the MCG.’

Read more »

Toyota Unveils Two Wild Camry Concepts with Seven Cylinders and a Chandelier at Super Taikyu RaceToyota has revealed two extreme Camry concepts at the 24-hour Super Taikyu Race in Japan. One, developed by Gazoo Racing, features a twin-engine setup combining a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder from the GR Yaris/Corolla at the front and a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder in the boot, totaling seven cylinders and approximately 524 kW. The other concept takes Bōsōzoku-inspired styling to the next level with flared arches, a massive rear wing, and a chandelier hanging inside. Both push the boundaries of automotive design and engineering.

Read more »